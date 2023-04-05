Wexford business owners enjoy speedy socialising at networking event
Amy LewisGorey Guardian
Fifty people from across the Wexford business community enjoyed some speedy socialising at the County Wexford Chamber’s B2B Networking morning.
Held at the Ashdown Park Hotel, the speed networking event was aimed at offering a fun opportunity for the business community to make new connections and strengthen existing relationships. County Wexford Chamber Acting CEO, Emma Dunphy welcomed attendees, adding that the big attendance in Gorey was great to see. She also flagged upcoming Chamber events, such as the annual County Wexford Business Awards, which were launched recently.
The awards night will be held at Clayton Whites Hotel on Friday, May 5. Around 500 local business leaders will be present at the awards, where local companies will be rewarded for their successes. There are 19 awards up for grabs, plus the prestigious County Wexford Overall Business of the Year Award which is sponsored by Wexford County Council.
The awards, which are free to enter, are open to businesses across County Wexford including both members and non-members of County Wexford Chamber. A record number of entries are expected this year. Businesses can apply online on https://www.wexfordbusinessawards.ie/. The closing date is March 10.