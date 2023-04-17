Wexford business owners attend successful B2B networking event

County Wexford Chamber of Commerce B2B at Brandon House hotel. From left; Lynda Bolger from Flag Lane Marketing, Ger Walsh and Tony Connolly from Neiland Financial Services Ltd. Photo; Mary Browne

County Wexford Chamber of Commerce B2B at Brandon House hotel. From left; Joe Rowe from People Solutions and Kevin Groarke from AIB. Photo; Mary Browne

County Wexford Chamber of Commerce B2B at Brandon House hotel. From left; Barry Madigan WWETB, Tom Croke from Machine Shop Ireland, Rob Amis from Taylorstown PM Ltd and Andy Murphy from Urban Gym. Photo; Mary Browne

Karen Murphy, PTSB Branch Lead, Margaret Goldsmith from Guardian Fire, Nikki Dunphy from Sensible Safety and Sarah Kerr from ALONE at the County Wexford Chamber of Commerce B2B speed networking event at the Brandon House Hotel. Photo: Mary Browne

Businesspeople from across the county attended the speed networking event in the Brandon House Hotel. The event was a fun opportunity for the business community to make new connections and copper-fasten existing relationships.

County Wexford Chamber CEO Emma Dunphy welcomed attendees and flagged upcoming Chamber events, such as the Jobs Fest on April 26 and the County Wexford Business Awards gala ceremony on May 5.

This year’s Job Fest will take place in the Talbot Hotel, Wexford with one goal in mind: Connecting Wexford County’s leading businesses, industries, and service providers with the very best working talent that this country has to offer - in person.

The business Awards night and the awards themselves have become highly successful and prestigious and their progress will be followed every step of the way by the Chamber’s media partner, Mediahuis.

The awards night will be held at Clayton Whites Hotel on Friday, May 5.

Around 500 local business leaders will be present at the awards, where local companies will be rewarded for their successes. There are 19 awards up for grabs, plus the prestigious County Wexford Overall Business of the Year Award which is sponsored by Wexford County Council.

The next upcoming event for Co Wexford Chamber includes a B2B Networking Morning in the Riverbank Hotel, Wexford, on April 25, and a Breakfast Briefing with Finance Minister Michael McGrath TD in Gorey on June 1.

All events can be booked online on the County Wexford Chamber website.