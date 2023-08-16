Vodafone launches new service for older people at Wexford store

A NEW service by Vodafone called ‘Hi Digital Drop-In Fridays’ will be available at its Main Street Store in Wexford town to enable older people get free practical support on using their phone, tablets and devices.

The service is part of a €3m investment programme that Vodafone is rolling out across retail stores to enhance customer experience.

In partnership with ALONE, the Vodafone Ireland Foundation is launching ‘Hi Digital Drop-in Fridays’ in 21 stores nationwide, which will give free dedicated digital support for those over the age of 65, as part of the ongoing Hi Digital programme. However, if some Fridays are difficult, people are still encouraged to visit for support and guidance as normal throughout the week.

Launched in 2021, Hi Digital is a programme that provides digital skills training for people over 65, through online and in-person classes across the country.

For Hi Digital Drop-in Fridays the stores will dedicate 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday as a time when older persons can drop in for practical support on using their devices. A network of Vodafone employees have been trained as ‘Hi Digital Ambassadors’, meaning they are well equipped to provide these customers with the practical support that they need.

Jenny Hayes, Head of Consumer Sales, said: “Any questions or support required can be answered, be it, contacting a family member or loved one, paying a bill, or downloading an app, and it will further help us to combat the current digital divide across Ireland.”