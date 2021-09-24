Three Great Taste stars for Wexford Home Preserves

Wexford Home Preserves has earned a place amongst a galaxy of international food stars with its award of three gold stars for its handmade Seville Marmalade by the Great Taste Awards, the largest and most trusted food and drink awards on the planet.

Wexford Home Preserves Seville Orange Marmalade will now feature the unmistakable black and gold logo with three stars.

Less than 2 per cent of all entries worldwide are awarded three stars. 13 other food producers in Ireland received this prestigious accolade this year, along with Wexford Home Preserves, including St. Tola and Carlingford Oysters.

The judging process for the Great Taste Awards is rigorous with 355 judges blind tasting 14,113 products. Judges’ comments were extremely positive and encouraging about Wexford Home Preserves Seville Orange Marmalade, for example “It is everything that you would want from a marmalade and more”.

Wexford Home Preserves has been making marmalade by hand since 1988. Tom and Laura Sinnott go to great lengths to source the very best organic oranges from Gospa Citrus in Seville. The pectin to set the marmalade is made in-house using pips taken from the oranges and the marmalade is cooked using the open pot boiling method.

The Wexford Home Preserves Seville Marmalade won gold in the World Marmalade Awards in 2020 and the three gold stars further underscores the company’s place at the top table with the best producers in the world.

Wexford Home Preserves also won a two star Great Taste award for their handmade Orange Marmalade.

Judges commented that this was “A deliciously uplifting and flavourful marmalade”.

In addition, Wexford Home Preserves received one gold star awards each for their Blackcurrant Jam, Irish Raspberry Jam and Irish Gooseberry Jam,

Laura Sinnott, co-owner of this small family business with husband Tom commented “We are so proud of our team and grateful to our customers. We are dedicated to making the best preserves in the world - it is not easy but it is extremely worthwhile. Having our efforts acknowledged by the Great Taste Awards is huge encouragement!”

This is the second three star win for Wexford Home Preserves - in 2016 they won the coveted three stars gold award for their Simply Better Handmade Irish Blackcurrant Preserve made by them especially for Dunnes Stores.