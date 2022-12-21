Start Your Own Business course set for January at LEO Wexford

LOCAL Enterprise Office (LEO) Wexford is behind a new Start Your Own Business course that will run online for four weeks, starting in January 2023.

The course, which will begin on January 17, 2023, takes place online two evenings a week for four weeks from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. each evening.

According to LEO Wexford, the aim of the course is to help participants assess the viability of their business ideas, in addition to understanding the essential elements required to start-up and run their own business.

The course will also cover the legal aspects to setting up a business, business planning and book-keeping.

The cost of the course is €25 per person. To learn more, visit https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wexford.