See inside prominent Wexford pub in ‘top class condition’ on the market for €650,000

The Kilrane Inn also has an off-licence included.

The residential accommodation attached to the Kilrane Inn near Rosslare Europort has been described as 'a little piece of heaven'.

The Kilrane Inn, near Rosslare Europort, is on the market with a guide price of €650,000.

A Wexford licensed premises known nationally and internationally due to its proximity to Rosslare Europort, has been placed on the market for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €650,000.

The Kilrane Inn, in the village of Kilrane near Rosslare Harbour, is the first and last pub that ferry passengers see as they approach and leave the busy port.

The prominent family-run business on a large three-corner site comprises a lounge bar, dining room and fully-fitted kitchen, games room, beer garden, a well-established off-licence with a separate entrance, staff room, yard and storage rooms, with a spacious car park at the side and rear.

It also comes with residential accommodation including a kitchen/diner/living room with a stone fireplace, a sitting room, a bathroom and two bedrooms.

The current owners, Jim and Mary O'Donohoe, who are retiring, have built up a thriving food and beverage trade and earned a reputation for quality service which is enjoyed by locals and visitors, as evidenced by favourable Trip Advisor reviews.

The property has been placed on the market by Keane Auctioneers with John Keane describing it as a rare opportunity to acquire a successful business in one of the most sought after areas on the south east coastline.

He noted that the pub is presented in "top class condition" and the parking facilities are "second to none" while he described the residential accommodation as "a little piece of heaven ", nestled to the side of the licensed premises with its own access and mature garden.

"Location, location, location is a term often used in relation to property and in this case, the premium location is perfection, perfection, perfection,” he said.

"It is the first and last pub you see as you drive to and from the adjoining Rosslare Europort. It is very prominent and visible. Sitting on a spacious site on the main N25 it offers excellent frontage and is surrounded by many beautiful beaches, with the renowned Rosslare Harbour cliff walk literally five minutes away and Rosslare Strand a 10-minute drive away."