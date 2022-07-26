Party time as BD celebrates 25 years of innovative success in Enniscorthy

From left: Ger Reylonds, Dir with Anna Doyle, Kathleen Nolan, Bernie Higgins and John Murray, service team members celebrating their 25th anniversary at BD Enniscorthy, formerly ClearStream Technologies.

IT was party time in the Becton Dickinson (BD) plant in Enniscorthy recently as the company celebrated 25 years of great success in the town.

One of the most important and largest employers in the county BD (formerly known as Clearstream) is one of the most significant plants in the region and speaking about the developments of the company since it opened 25 years ago, Director of Operations, Ger Reynolds highlighted how much the company has grown in the interim.

“We started 25 years ago as a small company with 25 associates and today, 25 years on, we employ nearly 500 associates with two buildings on the campus,” he said.

“We manufacture a range of diverse products in the vascular intervention space that are sold worldwide to advance the world of health,” he added.

Ger said that while many things have changed over the years one aspect of the company that has remained constant is the quality of the people working there.

“The associates on site are our biggest asset and the work they do here every day positively impacts peoples’ lives worldwide,” he said.

“As a result we have seen substantial growth of the business over the years to be where we are today,” he added.

However, as has been the tradition of the company to-date, development and innovation are integral to the company’s success and Ger said ambition is something that drives the company.

“BD is an ambitious business and that ambition creates opportunity for us here locally,” he said. However, it’s not just externally within the local community that BD enjoys a formidable reputation as a great place to work, the business also enjoys a great reputation within the overall BD community worldwide.

“We have demonstrated success over the last 25 years here in Enniscorthy and have a reputation for excellence within the BD community,” said Ger.

“Building a reputation like ours can only serve us well as we look to the future and we would expect that we will continue to be a success story here on the outskirts of Enniscorthy town over the next 25 years,” he added. Since BD’s acquisition of the company in 2017, the business has been ever-evolving and in recent years the company’s offering has diversified. The business designs develops and manufactures innovative and minimally invasive medical devices associated with various surgical procedures.