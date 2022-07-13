Opera Cafe owners tackle food waste with new initiative

Opera Cafe in Gorey, Co Wexford, has signed up to the Too Good to Go initiative, which aims to help businesses reduce food waste.

OPERA Cafe is paving the way towards a more sustainable food system by being the first business in Gorey and one of the first in Wexford to sign up to the Too Good to Go app.

The initiative allows cafes, restaurants, hotels, shops and food manufacturers to reduce their food waste by selling off perfectly good food that would otherwise be thrown out at the end of the day. Companies can upload information about their surplus food, enabling consumers to purchase and collect it at a reduced cost.

Owners of Opera Cafe Ivan and Tanja Perekovic said that both they and their customers are very happy with their involvement in the initiative.

“Two weeks ago, the previous owner called me and said someone would be in touch from Too Good to Go. We decided to take part in it as it is a really good idea,” said Ivan. “We have three surprise bags up every day and we are getting more and more requests from people about it as time goes on.”

Ivan and Tanja upload details about the bags to the app at approximately 4 p.m. each day and customers can purchase them and pick them up between 4.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. While the bags are valued at €15, customers only pay €4.99 for a bag full of food.

“We don’t waste food and people are very happy about this,” said Tanja. “We put in a mix of items, including soup, healthy granola, cakes and bread and people don’t know what they’re getting until they pick it up.”

Getting involved in the Too Good to Go is the latest new venture for Croatian couple Ivan and Tanja, who took over the former Cosy Cottage cafe three months ago. The pair are passionate about providing good quality and tasty food and in light of this, bake all of their breads and pastries on site from scratch.

“We try to grow every day,” said Ivan. “We want people to leave this place happy.”