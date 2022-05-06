O’Neill’s Dry Cure Bacon team up with Focus Ireland for new campaign

Jack and Rory O'Connor were in Pettitt's Supervalu St Aidan's Crescent with Pat O'Neill (centre) of O'Neill's Bacon who are teaming up with Focus Ireland for the month of May and changing their packaging on their back rashers to reflect the Focus Ireland colours and €0.10 cent from every pack sold will go straight to Focus Ireland in a bid to raise €7,500 for the charity.

A new initiative launched by O'Neill’s Dry Cure Bacon will see the company donate at least €7,500 to homeless charity Focus Ireland. For the month of May the Enniscorthy-based company is changing the packaging on its back rashers to reflect the Focus Ireland colours and will be donating 10 cent from every pack sold to the charity.

Having projected the likely units to be sold throughout the month, O’Neill’s estimates that this will see approximately €7,500 go towards an organisation which provides services for people who are homeless and people at risk of homelessness in Ireland. And Mary O’Neill, who runs the company with her husband Pat, said this new venture was simply a continuation of something they had started in 2018.

“In 2018 we decided to set up a piggy bank, choose a charity partner every year and donate to them,” said Mary. “We’ve had Pieta House, the Wexford Women’s Refuge, Barnardo’s, and St Vincent de Paul, and had donated to each of them on annual basis, but this year we decided to go a step further. We went with Focus Ireland, it’s a worthy charity, a family-orientated charity, and instead of donating an amount we chose to make a limited edition pack and donate a percentage.”

Praising Wexford hurlers Jack and Rory O’Connor for taking on the role of ambassadors and helping to promote the campaign, Mary confirmed that this would be the first in an annual series of partnerships in which O’Neills would continue to support deserving charities.