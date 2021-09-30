Nolan’s Supply Chain office boost of up to 50 jobs for New Ross

Nolan Transports investment have opened their Supply Chain Division Customs office on the Quay in New Ross, bringing 30 jobs into the town with the possibility of 20 more over the coming years.

The staff have relocated from three Nolan Transport locations, including two abroad.

The Cathaoirleach of New Ross Municipal District Cllr Pat Barden welcomed the company into the heart of New Ross Town and thanked them for investing in New Ross and providing quality jobs.

Cllr Barden said this will provide a welcome boost in terms of footfall and jobs into what is a reinvigorated town centre.

"I hope this is the first of many businesses investing and locating in the town.”

Welcoming the move outgoing president of County Wexford Chamber of

Commerce Willie Fitzharris said he was delighted to see investment from Nolan Transport into New Ross. As one of the region’s major businesses and employers he thanked them for their continuing investment and commitment to County Wexford and specifically New Ross.

Kieran, Tracey and John Nolan from Nolan Supply Chain said they were very happy with the move to date and envisaged between 40 and 50 people based in this new business unit over time.

The reasons for this development in the town centre is to invest locally, and attract people from the town into the logistics industry that can actually walk to work if they choose to encouraging a much better work life balance, they said.

New Ross Municipal manager Mick McCormack said: "They have focused all of their people in this New Ross facility who ordinarily would have been based in three different countries. They are extremely grateful for the vision, facilities and support that they had received from the council and other agencies in making the move happen.

“The proximity to services and the existing and improving infrastructure and public realm in New Ross were key factors in them making this decision to invest in New Ross town.”

Based in Marshmeadows the family run company owns and operates one of the largest fleets of road transport equipment throughout Europe. With over 50 years experience in the transport industry, the NolanTransport.com Fleet consists of more than 450 tractor units and over 1,200 trailers.

The company also offer a complete warehousing and distribution service.