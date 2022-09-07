New Ross jam company’s sweet donation to charity

Tom and Laura Sinnott of Wexford Home Preserves were delighted to present Linda Keating of the Marie Keating Foundation with a cheque for €1,200, for the second year in a row.

The money was raised through the sales of the specially made Pink Grapefruit Marmalade - made with Sicilian pink grapefruit. Fifty cent from each jar sold was collected for the Marie Keating Foundation.

Laura and Tom are very grateful to customers who bought the limited edition marmalade.

“So many people’s lives have been touched by cancer, either their own or their loved ones. The work that the Marie Keating Foundation does to help with cancer prevention, awareness and support is really appreciated and we are very happy to support them. Thank you to Linda Keating and to her team,” said Laura.

Linda Keating of The Marie Keating Foundation said: “We are so grateful to Tom and Laura at Wexford Home Preserves for choosing the Marie Keating Foundation as their charity to receive 50c from the sale of all Sicilian Pink Grapefruit Marmalade. All funds raised will help us to continue to support people and their families at every step of a cancer journey.”