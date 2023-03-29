Murphy’s cash & carry event champions Wexford products

Jim Callaghan, manager, Tom Jones from Waterford, Barbara Donovan from The Bakehouse and Mick Doyle from M&J Restaurant at the H. Murphy Wholesale open day. Photo: Mary Browne

Cash and Carry H. Murphy & Co, which has branches in Enniscorthy, Arklow and New Ross, recently held an open day for buyers in the latter outlet.

Having started out as a traditional wholesale grocery and tea blending business, in the early Sixties it became one of the first cash & carry’s in the south east.

“It is thanks to our customers who have supported us over the years that we have continued to expand and diversify into the foodservice, hospitality and the licenced trade supplying spirits, beers, and other products relative to their business,” said Managing Director David Murphy.

A member of the Stonehouse Group, with buying power more than €1 billion, the company boasts brands including Homestead, White Hat and Gala.

Its food and beverage event was attended by over 100 local business who met with the 34 suppliers who were there on the day showcasing their products, doing demonstrations and tastings . The suppliers were both national suppliers and local. Wexbury spirits gave a tasting on its new Strawberry cream liquor. There was also a demonstration on the ordering website for the cash and carry, which was well received by the businesses in attendance. The event gave customers a great chance to see the new, bigger range of items that the cash & carry is now stocking.

