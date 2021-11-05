‘Meet the Buyer’ Interconnector business meeting to be held in New Ross

The route the Interconnector will take between Ireland and Wales.

A ‘Meet-the-Buyer’ day for potential suppliers for the Greenlink electricity interconnector project will be held in New Ross on Tuesday, November 9.

Construction on the greenlink is scheduled to start in early 2022. Greenlink will link the Irish and UK electricity transmission systems via 190km of underground and subsea cables between Wexford and Pembrokeshire Wales and is one of Europe’s most significant energy infrastructure projects.

The Meet-the-Buyer event will be an opportunity for businesses in the area to hear the latest news about the project, including the construction programme, to meet representatives from the appointed EPC contractors Siemens Energy and Sumitomo Electric, and to discuss what their business can offer and to find out how to bid for contracts..

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission with conditions for the €450 million electricity interconnector between Wexford and Wales in July. The project is expected to create 250 jobs during the construction period alone.

The development will see the building of electricity converter stations at Great Island in Campile and the laying of cables through a wide area of south Wexford including the townlands of Kilmannock, Dunbrody, Saltmills, Grange, Kilile, Rosetown, Coleman, Ramsgrange, Kilbride, Ballinruan, Aldridge, Booley, Broomhill, Lewistown, Kilcloggan, Templetown, Graigue Little, Graigue Great, Lamstown and Ramstown.

The interconnector will link electricity grids in Ireland and the UK, with a nominal capacity of 500 megawatts, equivalent to powering 380,000 homes and while the Greenlink application represents the Irish onshore work, the trans-national electricity project will ultimately involve the laying of 190km of high voltage cables stretching underground and beneath the sea from the Great Island 220kV substation to the UK National Grid's substation in Pembroke.

A new converter station, tail station and MV substation will be built at Great Island while 23km of high voltage direct current electricity cables will be laid along with 420m of high voltage alternating current cables and 23.42km of fibre optic cables across an overall site area of more than 200 acres.

James O’Reilly CEO of Greenlink Interconnector Limited,said:

“Greenlink will provide benefits to both Ireland and Wales in terms of employment, security of supply and the integration of low carbon energy sources.

"Greenlink, Siemens Energy and Sumitomo Electric are committed to offering local supply chain opportunities, wherever possible and we encourage businesses which feel they can offer goods or services to come along and meet the team to find out more.”

Chris Turner, Senior Project Manager at Siemens Energy, said; “During the construction phase, there will be a requirement for a range of goods and services, from office cleaning, site security and local accommodation, to fencing, scaffolding and minor civil works. We would encourage local businesses to check the full list of what we might be looking for and we look forward to discussing opportunities with them at the event.”