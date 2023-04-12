Long-standing Wexford business Stafford Fuels seeks buyer as it exits market in blow to New Ross

Wexford company to withdraw from the importation and distribution of solid fuels.

ONE of New Ross’s most established businesses, Stafford Fuels Limited, has announced it is withdrawing from the importation and distribution of solid fuels, with the potential loss of 30 jobs.

The company is seeking an alternative owner for all or parts of the business. However, as there is no certainty as to the outcome of this process impacted employees have been informed that their jobs are potentially at risk and a consultation process has commenced.

Stafford Fuels employs approximately 30 people in its operations in New Ross and Rathnew, servicing a range of retail and other customers based mainly across the south east of Ireland.

“The past two years have been very challenging for the solid fuel industry, especially coal products (low-smoke coal),” a company spokesperson said.

The 2021-2022 winter period saw a very significant year-on-year volume decline due to very mild weather.

In the current winter season the cost of low smoke coal to the end user increased by between 40pc and 50pc due to the effect of the fallout from the war in Ukraine on raw material prices.

This steep price increase, added to the impact of the ban on bituminous coal, saw volumes of coal products drop by between 25pc and 30pc, depending on the specific product. The company has also had to absorb significantly higher electricity and diesel prices.

“The cumulative effect of lost income on significantly reduced volumes over two years and higher costs mean that the company will not be able to generate sufficient revenues to cover these increased costs in the immediate future, given the current configuration of the business and its size and scale.

“Stafford Fuels’ board and management are very conscious that today’s announcement will create uncertainty and worry for its employees and their families. The company is committed to supporting employees through this process, including any subsequent redundancy programme should it not be possible to identify a suitable buyer for the business in the short-term.”

In the meantime, it will be business as usual for the company’s employees, suppliers and customers.

Stafford Fuel importers supplies a large section of the country including about 70p of the County Wexford coal market.

The decision to cease operations at a later date comes following job announcements in 2021 and 2016, when a new €3m plant was built at the company headquarters in Raheen.

The new facility has capacity to produce 50,000 tonnes of smokeless fuels. The company currently operates a coal importation and wholesale facility on a 20 acre site in New Ross and the new operation will be located within the existing campus at Raheen.

Stafford Fuels Ltd is part of the Stafford Group, a privately owned Irish group of companies. The group also comprises Lifestyle Sports and Campus Oil and has a total employment running into the high hundreds.

The company’s high specification plant produces smokeless ovoids, a high heat smokeless fuel.