LEO Wexford to run training course online for food start-ups

Local Enterprise Office Wexford is running a half-day workshop for those with ideas for new food-oriented business ventures.

LOCAL Enterprise Office (LEO) Wexford is running a half-day training course specifically targeting people with an idea for a food business, as well as those who are within the first 24 months of trading.

The course, which will run on Monday, February 27 online is free for participants.

It will be led by James Burke of the food consultancy and retail advisor James Burke & Associates. The aim of the workshop is to equip people with a greater understanding of the steps required to start a local artisan food business, such as a food manufacturing enterprise, a food truck or food service operation.

Topics that will be covered include food in tourism and understanding local food culture, while a local food producer will cover how they started their business.

See www.localenterprise.ie/Wexford for more details.