Irish Ferries ‘Oscar Wilde’ returns with new paint job to take up Rosslare to Pembroke route

The Irish Ferries 'Oscar Wilde' which will operate on the Rosslare to Pembroke route.

Just over two weeks since it arrived in Rosslare for berthing trials, decked out in the livery of Finnish Tallink Shuttle, the new Irish Ferries ‘Oscar Wilde’ arrived back in Rosslare today to take up the twice-daily service between Wexford and Pembroke in Wales.

Having gone to Belfast for painting and a final once-over, the 2,080 passenger capacity ferry returned to the Wexford coast decked out in the more familiar white and green colours of Irish Ferries.

The company are calling the Oscar Wilde the “largest and fastest cruise ferry on the Irish Sea” with 134 cabins on board and over 2,380 lane metres for cars, coaches and freight vehicles. It also features a significant duty free shopping area as well as all the usual amenities.

The arrival was welcomed by the management and staff of Rosslare Europort who “wish the crew and vessel fair winds and following seas”.

The Oscar Wilde replaces the seemingly problematic Blue Star 1, which now departs Wexford for Greece after nearly two years of service.