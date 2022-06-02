Growth set to continue at Rosslare Europort with addition of new Belgian route

Finnlines are set to operate a new twice weekly freight service to Zeebrugge in Belgium from July.

THE explosion in activity at Rosslare Europort post-Brexit is continuing in earnest with yet another new route set to be announced for the Wexford port.

It’s been reported that Finnlines are now set to operate a twice weekly Ro-Ro freight service between Rosslare and the Belgian port of Zeebrugge commencing in July of this year.

However, Rosslare Europort management are insisting that a deal has not been concluded yet, although they are in “advanced discussions” with Finnlines. They stressed that “while agreement has not yet been reached, Rosslare Europort is optimistic that this new route can be established to give yet another crucial link for Irish industry to and from mainland Europe.”

The addition of a route to the Belgian port has been rumoured for quite some time as demand for sailings to continental Europe continues to grow in the wake of Brexit. It appears that it is now coming to fruition as a result of consultations between New Ross based Nolan Transport and Finnlines, although the transport company may have jumped the gun slightly with their announcement.

"Kevin Nolan has been in discussions with Finnlines to encourage them to start a direct link between Rosslare Europort and Belgium for freight,” a statement from Nolan Transport said. “We are now delighted to announce the launch of this new dedicated Ro-Ro freight service.”

The company added that Finnlines will offer twice weekly roundtrip direct sailings and there will be options for additional capacity.

General Manager of Rosslare Europort Glenn Carr says that they are “continuing to engage with new and established shipping lines and with partner ports in Europe as we seek to further build the range of services operating from the port”.