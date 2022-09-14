Grow Remote events help people in Wexford to navigate the new world of work

Pictured at the grow remote 'How to find work in Co. Wexford' discussion at The Hatch Lab were John O'Connor (The Hatch Lab), Joanne Mangan (grow remote), Diarmaid Joyce (CSC) and Daniel Kearney (grow remote). Pic: Jim Campbell

Jobseekers and employers alike heard about the approximately 80,000 remote jobs available in Ireland at two events aimed at helping people to navigate the world of remote work.

Hosted by non-profit organisation Grow Remote, the events in The Hatch Lab and New Work Junction offered people an insight into the wide range of opportunities available to those who want to work on a remote basis. According to manager of Grow Remote, John Evoy, one part of their mission is to assist those curious about remote working in seeking out a role that suits them.

“There is a misconception that all remote jobs are tech jobs but in fact, only around 30 or 40 percent of remote roles are based in the tech industry. A lot of them are in much more accessible sectors such as customer service, content creation, middle managers, communications, finance and more. A lot of that work can be done from anywhere. All you need is your laptop,” he said. “There are in the region of 80,000 remote jobs that people in Ireland could apply for. Some of these will be based in other countries, but anyone can apply for them. There’s no reason that a lot of good, well-paying remote jobs cannot land in Gorey or another rural part of the country.”

In addition to working with employees, Grow Remote also assists employers who wish to transition to remote working and advertise jobs remotely.

“We would say that we work on both the supply and demand side of things as we help both jobseekers and employers to move towards remote work,” said Mr Evoy.

“One of our long-term ambitions is to make communities a better place. If people can work from home, they spend time with local groups, volunteer with local organisations and spend money in their nearby shops.”

The team at Grow Remote are aware of the potential isolation that can come with remote working and are taking steps to counteract this. By getting involved in one of their 208 groups of remote workers around the country – known as chapters – people can have access to a wide range of social events, talks and other networking opportunities. Their Wexford chapter currently has 66 members from all around the county.

Those who want to learn more about Grow Remote and its initiatives can visit www.growremote.ie.