Gorey Services among top five service stations nationally

Gorey Services was ranked fifth highest in the country.

A County Wexford service station has been ranked in the top five nationally, based on a survey conducted by Chill Insurance.

The aim of the survey was to find out where the best service stations are located, with Gorey Services on the M11 making it into the top five.

The study analysed factors, including cleanliness, amenities, catering options, electric car charger points and Trip Advisor reviews.

It also looked at the average monthly search volumes in Ireland for each service station to ascertain the level of demand, and the metrics were ranked separately to gain an overall combined ranking.

Chill Insurance undertook the survey in light of the fact that, because of the pandemic, there has been an increase in staycations over the last 18 months.

And whether it’s road trips to the mountains or camping by the coast most journeys will see people having to stop off at service stations.

“These pit-stops are often more than just filling up your tank,” said a spokesperson for Chill Insurance.

“Driving for hours can work up your appetite, or perhaps you’ve got a crying child in the backseat who’s desperate for the toilet,” she added.

“With these all-too-common scenarios in mind, it’s fair to say a service stop can, quite literally, make or break your journey.”

Those who carried out the survey noted that “with a convenience store, made-to-go fast food and Wi-Fi, you can’t go wrong making a stop at Gorey Services”.

Noting that it has Circle K’s largest service station, it was also highlighted that the Gorey service station has charging points for ESB ecars and IONITY, showers and a HGV Covid-19 test centre.

Gorey Services scored joint second highest in the country for cleanliness and being quick to use as a result of its easy access and exit points.

Lusk Service Station, in Dublin, emerged in first place in the survey.