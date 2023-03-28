Founder of Liwu jewellery Áine Breen to open new shop on Gorey’s Esmonde Street

Jewellery designer and founder of Liwu jewellery, Áine Breen will open the doors to a “treasure trove” of jewellery and gifts when she launches her new Gorey store on Saturday, April 1.

Named after the designer’s two young daughters, Lu & Mol will be located on Esmonde Street and will be the designer’s first Gorey-based store. The Lu & Mol grand opening will take place on Saturday, April 1 and on the night and all week, there will be discounts on stock and treats for everyone browsing the store.

Pride of place in the new jewellery and gifts outlet will be Áine Breen’s own Liwu brand of handcrafted silver and gold necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Featuring meaningful symbols from Celtic lore and other ancient traditions, Liwu Jewellery is elegant and understated. The personal message behind these symbolic pieces, from the Trinity Knot to the Tree of Life, make them a popular special occasion gift. There will also be plenty of locally-sourced gifts and jewellery available for sale including brands like Inner Island, Aria-V, and Naoi jewellery.

Uniquely, the Gorey gifts outlet can also design and make bespoke jewellery, and jewellery repairs, engraving and piercing will be available too.

Originally a chartered accountant, Áine Breen turned to jewellery design while living in Beijing, ten years ago, where she studied both Chinese calligraphy and silversmithing. Having successfully made her jewellery from her workshop in Ballymoney, selling online at www.liwujewellery.com, the move to a physical store is down to the designer’s love of meeting people in person.

“Over the years, people have come to my studio to look at jewellery, and commission pieces. We also had a pop-up shop at home in Ballymoney at Christmas, and I always find the feedback and ideas inspiring,” she said.

Liwu is the Chinese word for gift, and the success of Liwu Jewellery has gifted the talented designer her latest opportunity to immerse herself in the world of boutique retail in Wexford.