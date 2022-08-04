First Greenway business opens in New Ross

The first Greenway related business to open in New Ross has opened in Rosbercon.

Barrow Bikes & Cafeis located in the 2,400sq ft corner premises at the bottom of Rosbercon Hill.

Owner Sean Moore (24) has relocated from Priory Street from where he has been based since July 2020.

“It’s full steam ahead,” the Slieverue man said, adding that he will be hiring staff to work alongside himself and his girlfriend, Clare Duffy, later this month.

"We opened up after the first lockdown. The opportunity came up over Covid with so many people in lockdown. They all decided they needed an escape and the bike was that form of escapism for a lot of people so it was an opportunity to set up for bike repairs.”

A former competitive cyclist who got his start with the Barrow Wheelers, Sean said he can’t wait to start his new venture.

"We’ve outgrown where we are. We’re going to upscale the repair and sales side and we hope to have a lot more options for people when the greenway opens. We will do a rental of older and e-bikes and we’ll also incorporate a coffee dock stocking Mean Bean coffees, sweet treats and sandwiches for people to grab before or after their cycle on the greenway,” Sean said.

Sean said his business has had to adapt to various Covid related pressures, including supply chain issues, meaning he repaired and upcycled a lot of old bikes over the past few years.

"We just couldn’t get the bikes to sell. A big motivation for me is the space for the new bikes.”

Having previously represented Ireland in cycling and worked in bicycle shops, including in Dungarvan when the greenway opened there, Sean knows first hand how much of a difference it can make on a small town.

"A greenway is an absolutely brilliant amenity to come to or around a town. I saw what the greenway did for Dungarvan and Kilmacthomas. It’s not only cycling, it’s B&Bs, restaurants and cafes. It brings a buzz to a town. It’s absolutely brilliant what’s being done. I’m very excited about what's coming down the tracks to the town and everyone in the town should be excited about it."

Sean said he has had a lot of support and encouragement along the way, including from Clare, his parents, Paul and Mary and Greenway Business Development Officer Alan Fitzhenry.

"Alan has been brilliant in helping to locate a premises and keeping me updated about the greenway. we have worked closely with the Local Enterprise Office who have put me in touch with the Leader programme who will hopefully help us with the rental side of things and have been great even with grants for a website.”

Sean said being ahead of the curve with technology is crucial for any business these days.

“It doesn’t matter what business you're in, technology is such a massive help, whether it's to book a bike or to promote your business online. I know there is going to be competition; that’s a given as people will look to capitalise on a great amenity.

"Hopefully as a local business with a great customer base in New Ross, that will give us an advantage.”

Mr Fitzhenry said: “We are delighted to see the first green shoots of business developing from the potential of the South East Greenway. Sean is local and it’s great to see his ambition for his business and it’s growth.”