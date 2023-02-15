Finnlines expands Rosslare to Zeebrugge freight service just months after launching route

The MS Finnpulp will join the MS Finnwave to expand the Finnlines freight offering between Rosslare and Zeebrugge.

JUST over six months on from the introduction of a new freight route from Rosslare Europort to Zeebrugge in Belgium, ferry operator Finnlines have announced a significant expansion with the addition of a second ro-ro vessel.

Having introduced a twice weekly service between Rosslare and the Belgian port in July of last year, Finnlines say that they have experienced sufficient demand to warrant a second vessel on the route.

The MS Finnpulp is to join the MS Finnwave on the route, departing Zeebrugge for Rosslare on February 23.

The ship, soon to be a familiar sight in Rosslare, has a capacity for 3,259 lane metres of cargo, the equivalent to around 225 trailers. This is in addition to the existing MS Finnwave’s 4,192 lane metres, equivalent to around 300 trailers. Both vessels can also accommodate 12 drivers.

"We are adding an additional departure from both ports on our Ireland–Belgium service,” said Antonio Raimo, Line Manager at Finnlines. “We have seen increased demand and are pleased to be able to offer additional capacity.

"By adding a second vessel and expanding our service, we strengthen our product to better serve our Irish and European markets. We provide an excellent transport link for Irish trade to the Continent by offering tailor-made capacity for our customers whose business depends on reliable sea transportation services.”