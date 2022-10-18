Wool price collapse

WHILE attending a meeting with British Wool in Bradford, England, IFA Sheep Chairman Kevin Comiskey called on Minister Pippa Hackett to do more to resolve the collapse of wool prices back home in Ireland.

Mr Comiskey maintains that the wool industry in the UK has led in developing a brand through British Wool to maximise the value of wool for UK farmers, and he would like the Irish Government to follow their example.

“Despite the undeniable environmental credentials of wool for upgrading from a waste material to a renewable resource for the production of multiple products, Minister Hackett spent €100,000 on a study that merely told us what everybody in the sector already knew and since the publication of the report has gone silent on the issue,” said Mr Comiskey.