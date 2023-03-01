Wexford

Wexford’s future farmers celebrated at agriculture course graduation in Kilmuckridge

Awards night for the Agriculture Programme in Coláiste an Átha, Kilmuckridge in The Talbot Hotel on Friday night. Agriculture Class of 2022 Back L/R: Sean Bass, James Neville, Martin Stafford, Cait Murphy, Sean Kehoe, John Gahan Middle L/R: Patrick Kinsella, Jack Doyle, Anne Marie Murphy, Meadhbh Farrell, Barry Murphy, Ciaran Og Bushe, Eoin Keane, Front L/R: Sinead Byrne, Donal Devereux, Paul Doran, Paul Doran, Philip Kearns, Ivan Brownrigg. Expand
Back from left: Jack Byrne with Sarah Steacy, Kim Baker, Nicky Carroll, Gerald O'Brien, Patrick Boggan, Mairitin Murphy, Kevin Rellis. Middle Back: Michael Malone, Brian Coleman, Pat Nolan, Joe Swaine, Michael Sweetman, Eoin Boggan, Colin Beasley. Middle Front: Aoife Driver, Emma Twamley, Mary Alice Murphy, Johanna Hearne, Donal Quigley, Ger Lyons, James Kehoe, Shane Duggan, Pauline Cullen, Bridget Cullen. Front: Martin Kavanagh, Shane Doyle, Niamh McManus, Pauline Atkinson, Dayna Banville, Aoife Gahan, PJ Thorpe, Susan Willis, Andrew O'Keefe, Agriculture Farming Class, 2022. Expand
Michael Phelan Connolly's Redmill's and Dayna Banville, Farming Level 6 Student of the Year, 2022. Expand
Alan O'Gorman, WWETB and Donal Devereux, Level 5 Agriculture Student of the Year, 2023. Expand
Alan O'Gorman, WWETB and Philip Kearns, Level 6 Agriculture Student of the Year, 2023. Expand
Michael Phelan, Connolly's Redmills's and Aoife Gahan, Agriculture Level 6 Student of the Year, 2020. Expand
Denis Brennan, Slaney Meats and Olivia Hatton, Agriculture Level 6 Student of the Year, 2021. Expand
Awards night for the Agriculture Programme in Coláiste an Átha, Kilmuckridge in The Talbot Hotel on Friday night. Denis Brennan Slaney Meats and Conor Bohanna Agriculture Level 6 Student of the Year 2022. Expand

Michael Phelan Connolly's Redmill's and Dayna Banville, Farming Level 6 Student of the Year, 2022.

Alan O'Gorman, WWETB and Donal Devereux, Level 5 Agriculture Student of the Year, 2023.

Alan O'Gorman, WWETB and Philip Kearns, Level 6 Agriculture Student of the Year, 2023.

Michael Phelan, Connolly's Redmills's and Aoife Gahan, Agriculture Level 6 Student of the Year, 2020.

Denis Brennan, Slaney Meats and Olivia Hatton, Agriculture Level 6 Student of the Year, 2021.

Awards night for the Agriculture Programme in Coláiste an Átha, Kilmuckridge in The Talbot Hotel on Friday night. Denis Brennan Slaney Meats and Conor Bohanna Agriculture Level 6 Student of the Year 2022.

Amy Lewis

A celebration of student achievements was shared at Colaiste an Atha recently as graduates of the Level 5 and Level 6 Certificate in Agriculture courses were rewarded for their hard work.

The event marked the first graduation that the course participants have been able to enjoy in-person since before the pandemic and, according to a spokesperson for the course, it was great to have family and friends of the learners in the room to celebrate the awarding of the certificates in Agriculture. On the night, Principal of Colaiste an Atha Elizabeth Martin, Wexford IFA Chairperson Jer O' Mahony, FET director of WWETB Alan O'Gorman, Denis Brennan of Slaney Meats and Michael Phelan of Connolly's Redmill's addressed the gathering and presented the certificates and students of the year awards. Donal Devereux won the award for Level 5 Agriculture student of the year 2023, while Philip Kearns was Level 6 Agriculture student of the year 2023.

The staff at Colaiste an Atha extended their gratitude to award sponsors Connolly's Redmill's and Slaney Meats and wished the successful graduates well in their future farming careers.

