Wexford IFA to host meeting examining the high cost of food production

There will be a meeting of the Wexford IFA Executive on Monday, June 13, examining the high cost of food production.

Farmers have been raising concerns about the impact the current energy crisis is having on them. Citing the example of the full Irish breakfast farmers said that in terms of porridge, pastries and bread the high costs of production is crippling them. They say that feed and energy costs are nearly crippling them and point out that the mushroom industry is almost gone due to the cost of production. Egg producers recently had to protest outside processors and supermarkets to get a 2 cent increase. Potato sector prices are on the floor according to farmers with all costs skyrocketing.

They say they cannot keep producing food at less than cost price so supermarkets can have all these items as a loss leader.

Farmers said if they go out of business and some sectors are close to this already, then there will be a much higher cost to pay in imports and food miles and very few places have as good a traceability system as Ireland.

Mike Magan, the Chairman of the National Fodder and Food Security committee will attend Wexford IFA Executive on Monday, June 13 at 8.30pm in the Farm Centre, Enniscorthy. Wexford IFA Chairman Jer O’Mahony encourages Wexford IFA members to attend to have their concerns heard.