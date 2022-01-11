Spring 2022 – the same challenge, different scenarios

WELCOME to 2022 – a different year, but the same spring challenge: to grow enough grass to feed our cows till the end of the first rotation (around April 1).

Our main handicap this spring is the availability and price of chemical fertiliser, so we need to review our strategy. Thinking back to 2021, with its wet, cold and late spring, meaning most of the grassland did not see chemical fertiliser until late February. Despite this, most farms met their first rotation targets, so we know we can work with reduced fertiliser applications.

The strategy revolves around four things:

1. The grass we carry into the spring from 2021.

2. Our on-farm nutrients, i.e. slurry.

3. Some purchased chemical fertiliser:

(protected urea/urea where possible).

4. Grazing management.

Grass needs to be invigorated to kickstart growth – done by applying fertiliser or grazing – which means that going without chemical nitrogen is not an option, except on extensively stocked farms.

A simple approach to the grazing platform is for about 1/3 of the farm to get chemical fertiliser, 1/3 to get slurry and 1/3 for grazing. The fields with the lowest covers of grass should get slurry.

Fields with average grass covers should be grazed first. Fields with the highest covers should get chemical fertiliser.

Part of spring grazing is about grazing off paddocks in early February to allow time for regrowth (for the second rotation). Putting small numbers of freshly calved cows into heavy covers will not allow for an area to be grazed off quickly – these heavy covers may not see cows till March to ensure cow power gives good graze outs.

A new challenge for 2022 revolves around the proposed changes to the Nitrates Action Plan (proposals may not become reality until March):

- The starting date for the application of chemical fertiliser is being pushed back by 14 days. This should not be an issue, as the return on chemical fertiliser applied will be boosted by increased temperature and day length in February.

- The proposed reduction of 10 per cent in the rates of chemical nitrogen fertiliser on all farms. With this in mind, we should target our nitrogen applications up to April 1 at about 60 units per acre (down from about 70). This 60 units is a mixture of chemical nitrogen and slurry (2500 gallons / ac to give about 20 units of N) to be split by grazing.

Slurry availability is the key, but remember sufficient slurry must be kept for the silage ground. The Phosphorus (P) and Potassium (K) in slurry is the right balance to meet the P and K requirement of the silage crop, meaning slurry is ideal for fields with soils low in P and K. If slurry is not available, then costly compound fertilisers will be required. So, the slurry on the farm needs to be spared for application to silage ground in late March.

For this spring, then, extra planning is required for your slurry and fertiliser applications. With this in mind, Teagasc is hosting a webinar on the evening of Wednesday, January 19 to discuss ‘The Use of Slurry and Chemical Fertiliser as part of the Spring Grazing Strategy’. On the evening, different topics with be covered by Teagasc speakers and researchers.

Martin Doyle, Dairy Advisor

Teagasc Enniscorthy