Opportunities for farmers to supplement their farm incomes through various schemes

This year brings a new suite of schemes run by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine due to the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). There are also some well documented changes to the direct payments schemes such as the Basic Income Support Scheme (BISS). However, there are opportunities for farmers to supplement their farm income from direct payments and apply to more schemes over the next couple of weeks as detailed below. Farmers should contact their agricultural agent and discuss the terms and conditions and how joining these schemes may benefit their farm businesses.

1.National Liming Programme 2023

As fertiliser prices are still relatively expensive compared to prices two years ago coupled with a national focus on reducing chemical fertiliser use on farms to reduce our green-house gas and ammonia emissions, applying ground limestone to land has many benefits. This scheme is to incentivise farmers to purchase and spread either Calcium ground limestone or Magnesium ground limestone. Teagasc research shows that applying lime helps to neutralise soil acidity and improve the availability of nutrients such as Phosphorus and Potassium in the soil for plant growth. Research also shows that by correcting soil pH can release up to 80 kg of N/ha/yr on grassland soils. Therefore, this scheme will be very beneficial to livestock and tillage farmers. Applicants to the scheme will receive a financial contribution of €16 per tonne of ground limestone delivered and spread. Applications to the scheme must be made online through the farmers AgFood account or through an approved agricultural agent by April 20. Ground limestone invoiced and paid for on or after the date of submission of an application is eligible for consideration under the scheme. Farmers must have up-to-date soil samples that were taken within the last four years. Lime must be purchased and spread no later than October 31.

2.Suckler Cow Efficiency Scheme (SCEP)

This scheme is replacing the old Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP). It is aimed at providing financial support for suckler farmers to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd. It is a five year scheme and is very similar to its predecessor with its main focus on improving the genetic merit of the Irish Suckler cows and their progeny. Farmers can only apply online through their AgFood account or by an approved agricultural agent. Applications must be submitted before midnight on May 22. Applicants must be a member of the Bord Bia SBLAS by the October 16 and must continue participation for the duration of the scheme. Payment is based on a per hectare basis and is calculated from the reference number of cows. The cow reference number is based on the average three best years with the most cow numbers back to 2016. The reference number is then divided by 1.5 LU to generate a maximum payable area (MPA). The payment rate is €225 for the first 15 ha and €180 on the remaining hectares. For example, a farmer with 30 reference cows will have a MPA of 20 ha. Payment is calculated at €225/ha on the first 15 ha (€3,375) and €180 on the remaining 5 ha (€900) with a total payment of €4,275 provided full compliance with the scheme is met.

Applicants must complete all 10 mandatory actions for the duration of the scheme. These actions include having a high percentage of calves born to a genotyped 4 or 5 star stock bull (either Terminal or Replacement Index) or AI bulls or a mix of both. Also, similar to the previous scheme applicants have to focus on breeding or buying in eligible females that are genotyped 4 or 5 stars on the replacement index. In the final year of the scheme farmers must have 75% of their reference cows genotyped as 4 or 5 stars on the replacement index. So for a herd with a reference of 30 cows this will mean they will need 23 eligible females over 16 months of age. The other actions include weighing 80% of the cows and calves prior to weaning, completing calving details and surveys, genotyping 70% of the reference animals each year and attend training courses. There is flexibility in the scheme to reduce the reference cow number either at the start of the scheme or each year by up to 20%. This may suit farmers who want to reduce suckler numbers during the scheme.

3.National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme

This scheme is aimed at farmers purchasing and rearing calves destined for beef production from the dairy herd. Similar to the other schemes farmers must apply online through their AgFood account or through an approved agricultural agent. The closing date for applications is midnight the May 2. Farmers are required to weigh and submit weights to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) within 7 days of weighing. Calves must be at least 12 weeks of age at the time of weighing and be registered on the holding they are to be weighed on for a minimum of 10 days prior to the date of weighing. The minimum number of calves that can be weighed is 5 and the maximum is 50. The payment rate is €20 per eligible calf so applicants can potentially earn up to €1,000 from this scheme.

4.Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3)

The new TAMS scheme will consist of a €90,000 investment ceiling for individuals, joint ventures and companies while a higher investment ceiling is still in place for DAFM registered farm partnerships. There are increased grant rates of 60% for the Women Farmer Investment Scheme, Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS), Farm Safety Equipment and Organic Capital Investment. Young farmers still avail of the 60% grant rate whilst other farmers are at the lower rate of 40%. There are a new additions to the investment items in this new scheme so farmers should contact their agricultural agents to discuss their options. Similar to the previous TAMS all applications are submitted on-line and all applications go through a ranking and selection process before being approved.

Peter Lawrence is a Drystock Advisor at Teagasc Tinahely, Co. Wicklow