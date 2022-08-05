Local dairy farmer doubles guide price at auction for €1m purchase of North Wexford farm

The 81 acre farm at Ballykility Lower, Inch, Gorey, is going for auction with a guide of around €6,000 per acre.

HAVING initially set a guide price of around €6,000 per acre, auctioneer David Quinn anticipated that an 81 acre farm at Ballykility Lower, Inch, Gorey, would have no problem breaking the €500,000 mark when it went under the hammer recently. How right he was. By the time the bidding ceased the land had managed to raise an impressive €1,020,000.

The land is situated near the Wexford/Wicklow border, a short distance from the R772, 1km from Scarnagh crossroads, 2km from Coolgreaney, 4km from Castletown and 6km from Arklow.

Describing it as "one of the most highly anticipated auctions in the south east for some time”, Mr Quinn said that the substantial size of the holding made it an incredibly attractive proposition and as the auction commenced there were a total of 13 registered bidders keeping an eye on proceedings.

Bidding on the day opened at €400,000 and with five active bidders, it quickly jumped to €680,000. Having taken client instructions, the property was then declared “on the market”. Three of the bidders remained active before the hammer finally fell at €1,020,000, with a local dairy farming family emerging as the successful bidder.