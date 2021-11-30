Joe Healy joins Cultivate as non-executive chair

At the recent Collaborative Finance CLG EGM, Joe Healy was announced as the new non-executive chair. Collaborative Finance is best known for its Cultivate farm loan offering which is available in over 110 credit union locations across the country. Irish farmers are increasingly turning to Cultivate when looking to source finance, with loan applications growing by 50% in the first 6 months of 2021 as compared to 2020 (1).

With considerable board level experience with organisations including the FBD plc, Bord Bia, IFA, and Copa Cogeca, Mr Healy will add significantly to the Board. Commenting on his new appointment Mr Healy said;

“I’m delighted to take on my new role as chair on the Collaborative Finance board. I’m looking forward to helping the Cultivate brand grow as farmers look for alternative ways to finance the development of their businesses. As a farmer myself, I know the importance of locally provided financial services, especially with the closure of rural bank branches all around the country.

I’ve been very impressed with the people involved in Collaborative Finance and am excited to work with them so that the organisation reaches its potential and makes a real impact in families and communities across the country.”

Commenting further on this announcement, Liz Cullen, CEO of Enniscorthy Credit Union added:

“This appointment marks a great day for Cultivate. Having someone like Joe Healy come on board and join us on the Cultivate journey gives us great confidence about where we can take Cultivate both nationally and within our local community.

We welcome the opportunity to work with Joe and look forward to exploring together how we can spread the word about the farmer friendly finance that is offered by Enniscorthy Credit Union”

Joe Healy is a dairy farmer from Athenry, Co. Galway. He was elected the 15th President of the Irish Farmers’ Association in April 2016. Prior to that, he represented Galway IFA on the IFA National Farm Business Committee. Previously, he was actively involved in the young farmers’ organisation, Macra na Feirme, and was elected President of the organisation from 1995 – 1997. Joe was also a non-executive director of Bord Bia and FBD. He also wrote for the Farming Independent for 16 years.