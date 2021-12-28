How to save money in 2022 by using organic manures well

WITH the high price of fertiliser, using slurry and farmyard manure efficiently to help cut back on chemical fertilisers will be more important than ever.

Current monitory values for a kilo of nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) or potassium (K) are as follows (based on current fertiliser market prices):

N - €2.18/kg

P - €3.69/kg

K - €1.33/kg

It is important to consider the value of each individual nutrient in addition to the overall total value of the organic fertiliser. For cattle slurry, about 2/3 of the total value comes from the K content. With pig slurry, since the available P and N contents is higher, and the K content is lower, the N and P make up a larger proportion of the value.

There are a few simple guidelines to follow to make sure that you get the best from your slurry and farmyard manure:

1. Know the nutrient content of the manure. The dry matter content is a good guide to the nutrient content – the less water the more nutrients. You can get a laboratory analysis done, but using a slurry hydrometer is quicker, cheaper and easy on farm tools to use.

2. Use low emission slurry spreading (LESS). This will increase the nitrogen value of slurry by between 15 per cent and 25 per cent compared to application by splash plate.

3. Spread most of your slurry in spring. This increases the N availability and recovery by grass, as N losses through ammonia volatilisation are lower compared to summer-applied slurry.

4. Target fields that will give the best return from the P and K in the slurry or manure.

Fields which have a P and/or K Index of 1 or 2 are deficient and need these nutrients for growing the crop during the year and also for building up soil fertility levels for the future.

Silage fields have the largest P and K off-take (i.e. 20 kg P and 125 kg K is removed by 5 t DM/ha first cut silage crop) and will need approximately 33m3/ha (3000 gal/ac) cattle slurry to replace these nutrients.

Slurry should not be applied on a steep-sloping field that is neighbouring a river or stream.

Slurry should not be applied to fields with very high soil P fertility (Index 4) as these soils do not need additional nutrient P for grass growth and are higher risk for P losses to water through overland flow (and potentially P leaching to groundwater).

Teagasc will be supporting farmers to make the best use of their organic manures to control costs while ensuring good yields.

We will be covering this topic at all our events over the coming months and our advisors will be available to provide the best advice available for each farmer’s situation.

Check for dates and venues of events on our website, social media and advertisements.





Ger Shortle, Teagasc Regional Manager