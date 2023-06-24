Five agricultural shows in Wexford receive funding of almost €40,000

FIVE agricultural shows in County Wexford have received funding of €39,275 between them, with the support welcomed by Minister James Browne.

The Glandoran Island Show and Gorey Agricultural Show, which took place recently, benefitted from €4,265 and €9,205, respectively while the Adamstown Show will receive a grant worth €8,525 in advance of it taking place on July 1.

The annual Bannow & Rathangan Show, which will take place on July 13, is to receive €11,400 while Wexford Summer Show, scheduled to take place on July 27, will receive funding of €5,880.

Commenting on the funding, Min Browne expressed delight that the shows received financial support from the Government.

“I’m delighted that these fantastic County Wexford agricultural shows will benefit from Government funding for another year through the Government’s Our Rural Future programme,” he said.

“These grants represent a significant increase based on last year’s allocations,” he added.

Min Browne went on to comment: “Our agricultural shows celebrate what’s good in our agri-food industry, farming community, and the many local artisan producers.”

“I wish the three remaining shows for this year’s season every success as they prepare for what is always a great family day out,” he said.