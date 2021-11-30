Farming our future – have your say

Wexford is the jewel in the crown of Irish Agriculture with our county leading the way in Ireland in the production of agri-food products for home and foreign markets. The tradition and history of agriculture in Wexford has continued through to today and we can be very proud of what is achieved each and every day across our county.

However, Ireland and Wexford are looking towards a very different future with plenty of opportunity but also some uncertainty and challenges.

With the debate on climate change and the new CAP Programme raging it is vital that we plan for this future working hand in hand with our farmers and Agri-food producers.

The industry is currently operating in an atmosphere of uncertainty due to CAP, climate, and Brexit which is a challenge for any business.

For this reason I have invited Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture to join me for a public online meeting to hear what Wexford farmers have to say and to bring some expert voices into the discussion.

Change can be difficult but Irish farmers have shown themselves to be resilient. However, we have an obligation to provide leadership to farmers and provide them with a clear roadmap. Over the next short while we can bring clarity and certainty to farmers, about what it is they will be asked to do and how they will be supported.

There has been a lot of trepidation and negative commentary around agriculture on the climate front. We need to empower farmers on this issue. They are the solution, not the problem.

We have targets – 22% to 30% - the lowest of any sector in recognition of the unique social and economic importance of agriculture to Ireland’s rural economy and communities.

But it still an ambitious ask for agriculture so focus must now turn to delivery.

The only way to do this is through a science-based approach, one which is backed by robust research. We must pursue changes to farm practices that enable farmers to continue to produce world class food but with an even lower footprint.

If we do this right, many of these changes can benefit farmers’ pockets and the environment.

Improving the genetics of and how we feed our beef and dairy herds will reduce the emissions they produce while improving their productivity.

Changing our practices around fertiliser use can see farmers using less and using types that emit less emissions, all while maintaining the same level of production at a reduced cost.

Our grass-based system is our competitive advantage, it makes us among the most sustainable producers in the world. We need to maximise this competitive advantage.

We know of course that there will be areas where there will be a cost to farmers through taking action and that is where government will step in to support them. We have shown our willingness to do this in introducing a straw incorporation scheme to pay tillage farmers to return straw to the soil and store carbon.

We must not only reduce agriculture’s overall emissions but also increase its potential to sequester carbon. That is why a carbon farming framework is planned for 2023 to create a system that rewards farmers for removing carbon from the atmosphere.

We must replace fossil fuels with renewable alternatives. Farmers can play a role here - Micro generation can unlock a new income stream for farmers, using shed space for solar panels, they can also contribute to the generation biomethane through anaerobic digestion.

The adoption of new farming practices, which some farmers are already embracing, will get us a good part of the way to meet agriculture’s sectoral targets. The extra measures beyond that require us to step up research to find the rest of the answers.

For example, we now have feed additives shown to reduce methane emissions from housed animals. We can incorporate them into winter-feeding strategies and work is underway to explore ways of supplying these to animals on grass where Irish cattle spend most of their time.

Methane vaccines may also come on stream towards the end of the next decade.

In the meantime, we must continue the journey many farmers have already begun, we must be ambitious for farming and rural Ireland, moving away from simple and crude proposals like herd reductions to a space where farmers are rewarded for climate action.

If you are interested in hearing more of what we have to say and letting us know what you think, please join us on Monday 6th December at 8pm. You can register for the meeting by phoning or emailing my office (053 9243558 /paul.kehoe@oireachtas.ie).