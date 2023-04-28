County Wexford has third most expensive land in Leinster

The table above indicates the land rental value per acre, in Leinster.

The table above shows the average price of land in Leinster.

COUNTY Wexford has the third most expensive land price in the country according to a report published by the SCSI (Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland) and Teagasc.

The Agricultural Land Market Review and Outlook Report 2023 report showed the average price per acre for good non-residential land in the Model County now stands at €14,166, compared to €13,875 in 2021.

According to the report national farmland prices are also expected to rise by around 8 per cent this year.

The price of land in Wexford is significantly higher than the national average which, in 2022, ranged from €5,564 for poor quality land to €11,172 for good land, an increase of 2 per cent on the previous year.

National average non-residential farmland prices in 2022 ranged from €5,564 per acre for poor quality land – up 5% from €5,308 in 2021 – to €11,172 per acre for good quality land – up 2% from €10,962 the previous year. The survey found that Wexford has the third most expensive land in Leinster with good quality land across different plot sizes fetching an average of €14,166 per acre.

Kildare has the most expensive land in the country with good quality land going for an average €15,056 an acre, followed by Meath where the average is €14,867. The average price of good quality land on holdings of less than 50 acres in Kildare is €15,333 per acre, followed by Meath on €15,200 and Waterford on €15,000. Tipperary on €14,938, Wexford on €14,857 – up from €13,875 in 2021 - and Carlow and Cork on €14,250 round off the top six places.

In Leinster prices for good land in 2022 on holdings of less than 50 acres range from Kildare’s high of €15,333 – which is similar to the previous year - to €11,500 in Offaly, while the prices for poor quality land range from a high of €9,417 in Louth to €6,000 in Longford. The average price per acre of poor land in Wexford is €9,143 up from €8,375 in the previous survey.

According to the report the Central Statistics Office data showed the share of agricultural land, which transacts for sale annually, is only around 0.5 per cent and that’s one of the main reasons for the strong agricultural land letting market which exists here.

In Leinster the rental values increased on average by 9 per cent and ranged from €248, for grazing only, to €439 for potatoes.

Commenting on the report, David Quinn, from Quinn Property in Gorey, said strong demand from dairy farmers for good quality land is driving the market.

"Eighty-three per cent of agents in our survey believe there is likely to be an increase in demand from dairy farmers to purchase farmland in 2023 and they are continually ranked throughout the survey as being the most likely purchasers of land across the country,” said Mr Quinn.

“However, as outlined in this report, it’s also likely that changes to the European Nitrates Directive, particularly measures aimed at protecting water quality, will have an impact on land prices, especially rental prices," he added.

Mr Quinn said that in order to maintain current levels of milk production, and to comply with the directive, many dairy farms will need to either increase their land area or reduce milk production.

“We’d expect the impact on sales and rental prices will be more acute in regions where dairy is the dominant farm enterprise and where stocking rates are higher,” he said.

Mr Quinn said last year was a good one for tillage farmers and that Leinster based auctioneers and valuers said demand for good arable land or land close to any sizeable dairy farms attracted strong interest and competitive bidding.

According to the report that demand is also reflected in strong price growth in the dairy heartland of Munster where agents said one of the main drivers of the market was a heightened interest from individuals with their own funds looking to invest in land and guard against the effects of general inflation.

Mr Quinn said that while land prices are lower in Connacht and Ulster, the region recorded the biggest increase in prices for good quality land and is forecast to do so again this year.

"Provincially, rental values are expected to increase the most in Munster,” said Mr Quinn, indicating a forecasted increase of 17 per cent. followed by Leinster where prices are expected to increase by 15 per cent.

“Approximately 88 per cent of agents expect the volume of farmland available for lease this year will either remain the same or increase, up from 62 per cent last year,” said Mr Quinn.

“This is positive for the market given the constrained land supply situation," he added.

Meanwhile, Teagasc economist, Dr Jason Loughrey said Russian’s invasion of Ukraine is continuing to have a major impact on agricultural markets at both international and domestic levels.

“As in many other countries, the invasion resulted in higher energy and fertiliser prices for farmers here in Ireland,” he said.

“These have remained at elevated levels despite some modest declines in recent months,” he added.

“The increased cost of many key inputs was a major concern throughout 2022 but these were counter-balanced by record milk prices and by significantly higher grain and meat prices.”

However, Mr Loughrey went on to comment that the price output picture for 2023 “is more difficult”.

He said milk prices have declined from their record levels and while they are still high the average net margin per litre is set to fall below 15 per cent this year.

"While a modest overall increase in milk production is forecast, recent changes to the Nitrates Directive will limit the extent of any growth,” he said.

However, on a positive note Mr Loughrey said beef and pork prices are forecasted to be higher than last year with margins and incomes on cattle-rearing farms predicted to rise significantly in 2023.

“However, the margins on sheep farms are expected to decline this year while the outlook for tillage farms also appears difficult with futures markets indicating significant declines in output prices at harvest time,” said Mr Loughrey.

“Based on those projections, the expectation is that cereal based net margins will be negative on approximately 50per cent of specialist tillage farms this year.”