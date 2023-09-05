Brotherly success for Wexford farmers at Virginia Show

23/8/23 Pictured at 2023 Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition at the Virginia show in Cavan were ‘Jones Lambda Twizzle VG87’, owned by Gary and Izzy Jones from Co Wexford who won the Heifer in milk category. Pictured with the winning heifer is Izzy Jones, Anthony Farrelly, Tirlan’s Site manager in Virginia, Maighread McMahon, Diageo Baileys and John Murphy, Tirlan Chairperson.

The Jones from Co. Wexford had a strong performance at this year’s Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow at the Virginia Show with their pedigree Hallow Holsteins herd. Gary and Iggy Jones took the Champion Heifer in Milk top prize with their cow Jones Lambda Twizzle whilst brother Philip and wife Linda took first place in the Junior Cow section with Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3. Gary also came fifth overall in the senior cow category.

The competition has been running for the past 40 years and is regarded as the ‘one to win’ for top dairy breeders who only enter their very best cows. Strength, body conformation and proven excellence in quality milk production are base-line criteria upon which a winner is selected.

Acknowledging the farmers who took part, Shane Kelly Corporate Relations Director of Diageo Ireland said, “Diageo is delighted to mark 40 years of this competition with Tirlán, who supply the cream for Baileys from its site here in Virginia. This event celebrates the quality and provenance of the brand’s ingredients and its links back to the community of Virginia. Congratulations to the owners of the winning cows and thank you to all our entrants who put on such a fantastic spectacle for the crowds."

Also speaking at the event Tirlán Chairperson, John Murphy said: Competitions like this showcase the dedication of the farming community and the commitment to high quality breeding, sustainability and animal welfare standards. The Virginia Show showcases how the agricultural sector is a key driver of our rural economy. Family farms are the heartbeat of rural Ireland, and no other sector reinvests more in their local economy than farm families as seen at this show.”