Enniscorthy company Datapac sees significant growth for 2021 as revenues grow to €6m

Ireland’s leading technology solutions and services provider, Datapac, has announced that its managed services revenues grew to €6m in 2021.

A significant part of the growth was the increased demand for its managed IT helpdesk service which increased by more than 50 per cent last year.

A spokesperson for the company said demand for that particular service was driven by rising end-user expectations of customer support consistency and availability, a shortage of skilled IT professionals to deliver customer support in-house, and a need to manage new ways of working, particularly from home.

Datapac’s IT helpdesk service provides a fully-managed support desk for organisations and their end-users and the service operates as an extension of the organisation.

In recent years the Enniscorthy based company has expanded its customer support team as well as evolving and enhancing its service infrastructure to meet a rising market demand for managed IT helpdesk services.

The expansion includes investment in ‘best-in-class’ management platforms, new automated technologies, and an investment in excess of €500,000 per annum in training and development for its team.

"Datapac’s managed IT helpdesk service is designed to provide flexibility to Irish businesses, including the ability to increase or decrease levels of support to manage spikes or lulls in demand,” said the spokesperson.

The company’s total managed services customer base had grown beyond 750 with Irish organisations from a range of sectors utilising the managed IT helpdesk service including Special Olympics Ireland, Local Government Management Agency (LGMA), and Kefron.

Datapac’s General Manager, Karen O’Connor, said: “Organisations face an increasingly high bar for meeting the support expectations of their end-users who are now accustomed to high levels of availability and faster response times.”

"This can be a challenge for businesses and many are turning to managed providers like Datapac with the skills, knowledge and infrastructure in place to integrate within an organisation and provide seamless IT helpdesk support,” she said.