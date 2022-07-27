Enniscorthy and District chamber’s networking lunch is a tasty success

THE first in the latest series of networking lunches organised by Enniscorthy & District Chamber of Commerce took place recently in Kilcannon Garden Centre.

The event was sponsored by AIB Bank, Enniscorthy, and it attracted a large group of attendees from across the business sector in the town and surrounding areas

Rita Martin, from Greentech HQ, a newly established company in Enniscorthy designed to attract start-ups and inward investment in renewable energy and high performance buildings, was the guest speaker and she gave an informative presentation on what her business is all about.

Ms Martin said Greentech HQ is an innovation hub which, in addition to attracting new start-ups and inward investment into Enniscorthy, will also support companies and communities with their sustainability goals going forward.

The company has already received a number of enquiries from interested parties and is looking forward to locating in the new Technology Park at Salville when it becomes operational.

A spokesperson for Enniscorthy & District Chamber told the Enniscorthy Guardian: “A large and representative gathering from the town’s commercial sector was present at the lunch.”

They were welcomed by Chamber President, Colm Neville, and following his address a number of guest speakers addressed the gathering including Emma Fox, Branch Manager, with AIB Bank, Enniscorthy.

She said the bank was pleased to act as sponsor for the networking lunches and she also praised the chamber for organising the lunches, describing them as ideal platforms for participants to learn more about new start ups.