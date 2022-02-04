Datapac helps Special Olympics Ireland take major move forward

ENNISCORTHY company, Datapac, has helped Special Olympics Ireland (SOI) take a major move forward having implemented a fully managed ICT solution and security upgrades for the organisation.

Datapac is Ireland’s leading technology solutions and services provider the latest announcement represents an evolution of the long term-relationship between the company and SOI.

Since 2006, it has provided managed print services to SOI in addition to a wide range of volunteering services including personnel, logistics and warehousing facilities.

SOI identified the need for a fully outsourced and integrated managed ICT solution to enable ongoing benefits for almost 8,000 athletes in 293 clubs nationwide and Datapac was successfully awarded the contract through a competitive tender process.

Key integration of Datapac’s service management team and SOI stakeholders ensured a seamless on-boarding process for staff transitioning to the new system.

The managed services solution designed by Datapac has been implemented across SOI’s five locations, with a dedicated IT helpdesk solution available to the head office in Blanchardstown, Dublin, and bases in Cork, Sligo, Belfast and Abbottstown, Dublin.

The flexible and scalable service provided by Datapac helps to facilitate SOI events around the country such as sporting fixtures and charitable functions. Access to Datapac’s customer support centre through a variety of convenient media allows SOI staff to receive the ongoing support they need, including access to a 24-hour support service.

Datapac provides a complete and proactive approach to managed security, underpinned by industry leading Sophos firewalls, cutting-edge HPE Aruba secure wireless technology, and a range of managed services including vulnerability testing of devices across the organisation. This ultimately protects and provides peace of mind to all who engage with SOI.

The solution is helping SOI securely roll out services such as virtual training courses and online ‘Together at Home’ video sessions as part of its Young Athlete Programme, which is an activity programme for children aged four to 12 years with an intellectual disability.

Commenting on the news, Christine Fortune, Datapac’s sales manager for ICT solutions and services, said: “Special Olympics Ireland is an incredible organisation that provides such a vital service for people throughout Ireland. By outsourcing IT management to Datapac, it frees up their teams to carry out even more vital services. We designed and delivered a tailored helpdesk and security solution across SOI’s five bases, which in turn, has helped the organisation to enhance its service delivery and support secure home working for employees."

Datapac has a long history of supporting Special Olympics Ireland beyond professional services and Christine commented: “We’re happy to offer our facilities, volunteers and become involved in any way we can.”