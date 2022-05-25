Datapac gives 500 days back to the community

ONE of Co Wexford’s most successful businesses has launched a new ‘Community Contribution’ initiative, which will give 500 days back to the community.

ICT solutions and service provider Datapac is giving its employees an additional three days’ paid leave following the launch of the new initiative. However, employees will use these days to engage in volunteering activities in their community.

The aim of the programme is to reinforce Datapac’s commitment to promoting a positive work-life balance for its team.

The extra days’ leave can be used by the employees to engage in volunteering activities with organisations of their choice and the company will effectively give back 500 days to the community through the initiative.

A spokesperson for the company said it was encouraging employees to use the programme “to champion the causes that matter most to them and enhance their wellbeing”.

The spokesperson said Datapac is rolling out the programme as communities begin to re-emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and rebuild important connections.

The initiative is the latest programme introduced by the company to support employee wellbeing and it follows on from the launch of the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) in conjunction with Laya Healthcare last year.

Commenting on the latest initiative, the company’s general manager, Karen O’Connor, said there has always been an emphasis on employees’ wellbeing.

“Over the span of our 40 years in business, we have always supported and strengthened our greatest and most important asset – our employees,” she said.

“A person’s time is their most valuable asset, which is why we want to empower our people to spend their time in the most enriching way possible.

“With this new initiative, we are dedicated to supporting our employees’ wonderful contributions to their communities.”