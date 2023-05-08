County Wexford Chamber business awards honour county’s finest as Killowen Farm scoops overall accolade
The County Wexford Chamber Business awards took place on Friday, May 5, in Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford town. It was a sold-out event with almost 500 guests in attendance at the stylish black-tie event, with comedian Neil Delamere acting as MC on the night.
There were 19 different category winners announced on the night, with Killowen Farm from Enniscorthy emerging as the Overall Business of the Year.
CEO Emma Dunphy said: “The County Wexford Business awards celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our business community. It is a wonderful opportunity for any company to share how they have excelled, innovated, overcome challenges, and contributed to our thriving business region.
“We are celebrating the enthusiasm of over 240 applications and the achievements of 100 shortlisted businesses. The event certainly raised the whole profile of County Wexford and injects pride and confidence amongst businesses and employees, from the start-up to scaling-up industry, from sole traders to multinationals.
“This really shows us that this is the most important business awards programme across our region. It was a special privilege to recognise the best of County Wexford Businesses on Friday and a huge Congratulations to all of our 2023 winners.”
President of County Wexford Chamber, Brendan Crowley said: “From the get-go, from a County Chamber perspective, it was brilliant to witness the passion and competitiveness demonstrated by so many entrants from across our county’s various business sectors.
“On the night, the energy and positivity were palpable in the room where almost 500 guests enjoyed a night to celebrate the success of businesses, large and small. On a personal level, it brought home to me how privileged I am to be President of such an innovative and progressive County Chamber at this time.” County Wexford Chamber connects, supports, and represents 320 member businesses that employ 20,000 people across the county.
Full list of winners
County Wexford Business of the Year Award (1-20 Employees)
Sponsor: Danone Nutricia, Wexford
WINNER: Coatek
RUNNER-UP: Harte Outdoor Lighting
County Wexford Business of the Year Award (20-50 Employees)
Sponsor: Scurri
WINNER: The Apex
RUNNER-UP: K&K Windows Ltd
County Wexford Business of the Year Award (50+ Employees)
Sponsor: PwC
WINNER: Kent Stainless
RUNNER-UP: Celtic Linen
County Wexford Employee of the Year Award
Sponsor: Kent Stainless
WINNER: Monica Byrne - Alzheimer Society of Ireland
RUNNER-UP: John Casey - McGrath Quantity Surveyors
County Wexford Excellence in International Trade Award
Sponsor: Rosslare Europort
WINNER: Kersia-Group Medentech
RUNNER-UP: Niall M Byrne Architects Ltd
County Wexford Excellence in Retail Award
Sponsor: Joyces Expert, Wexford
WINNER: School Books Ireland/The Treasury
RUNNER-UP: Ferrybank Motors
County Wexford Excellence in Sustainability Award
Sponsor: Wexford Bus
WINNER: Slaney Farms Produce Ltd
RUNNER-UP: Maldron Hotel Wexford
County Wexford Family Business of the Year Award
Sponsor: Reynaers Aluminium
WINNER: Trudies Kitchen Ltd
RUNNER-UP: Natural Health Store
County Wexford Food and Beverage Producer of the Year Award
Sponsor: Irish Country Meats
WINNER: Killowen Farm
RUNNER-UP: Stafford Irish Spirits
County Wexford Hospitality Provider of the Year Award
Sponsor: Permanent tsb
WINNER: La Côte Restaurant & The Cheeky Cod
RUNNER-UP: Talbot Hotel Wexford
County Wexford Online Business & Digital Marketing Award
Sponsor: AIB BANK
WINNER: Eoin O’Connor
RUNNER-UP: Candy Boutique
County Wexford Operational Excellence Award
Sponsor: Waters Technologies
WINNER: McGrath Quantity Surveyors
RUNNER-UP: Kersia-Group Medentech
County Wexford Outstanding Contribution to the Community Award
Sponsor: People News
WINNER: Wexford Arts Centre
RUNNER-UP: Altura Credit Union Ltd
County Wexford Service Provider of the Year Award
Sponsor: Azets Ireland
WINNER: Secret Valley Wildlife Park
RUNNER-UP: Guardian Fire & Safety
County Wexford Start-Up Business of the Year Award
Sponsor: Local Enterprise Office Wexford
WINNER: Machinelab Ltd
RUNNER-UP: MK Aesthetics
County Wexford Tourism Provider of the Year Award
Sponsor: Zurich
WINNER: Talbot Hotel Wexford
RUNNER-UP: Hook Lighthouse (Hook Heritage CLG)
County Wexford Training Provider of the Year Award
Sponsor: County Wexford Chamber Skillnet
WINNER: Gainfort Academy
RUNNER-UP: Sensible Safety Ltd
County Wexford Ambassador of the Year Award
Sponsor: Monart Destination Spa
WINNER: Paddy Berry
County Wexford Lifetime Achievement Award
Sponsor: Clayton Whites Hotel
WINNER: The Nolan Group
County Wexford Overall Business of the Year
Sponsor: Wexford County Council
WINNER: Killowen Farm