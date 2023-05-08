County Wexford Chamber business awards honour county’s finest as Killowen Farm scoops overall accolade

County Wexford chamber of Commerce Business Awards in the Clayton White's hotel in Wexford. Training Provider of the year award winner. From left; Chamber president Brendan Crowley, Therese O'Connor from County Wexford Chamber Skillnet sponsor, Fiona and Michael Gainford from Gainford Academy winner and Chamber CEO Emma Dunphy. Photo; Mary Browne

The County Wexford Chamber Business awards took place on Friday, May 5, in Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford town. It was a sold-out event with almost 500 guests in attendance at the stylish black-tie event, with comedian Neil Delamere acting as MC on the night.

There were 19 different category winners announced on the night, with Killowen Farm from Enniscorthy emerging as the Overall Business of the Year.

CEO Emma Dunphy said: “The County Wexford Business awards celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our business community. It is a wonderful opportunity for any company to share how they have excelled, innovated, overcome challenges, and contributed to our thriving business region.

“We are celebrating the enthusiasm of over 240 applications and the achievements of 100 shortlisted businesses. The event certainly raised the whole profile of County Wexford and injects pride and confidence amongst businesses and employees, from the start-up to scaling-up industry, from sole traders to multinationals.

“This really shows us that this is the most important business awards programme across our region. It was a special privilege to recognise the best of County Wexford Businesses on Friday and a huge Congratulations to all of our 2023 winners.”

President of County Wexford Chamber, Brendan Crowley said: “From the get-go, from a County Chamber perspective, it was brilliant to witness the passion and competitiveness demonstrated by so many entrants from across our county’s various business sectors.

“On the night, the energy and positivity were palpable in the room where almost 500 guests enjoyed a night to celebrate the success of businesses, large and small. On a personal level, it brought home to me how privileged I am to be President of such an innovative and progressive County Chamber at this time.” County Wexford Chamber connects, supports, and represents 320 member businesses that employ 20,000 people across the county.

Full list of winners

County Wexford Business of the Year Award (1-20 Employees)

Sponsor: Danone Nutricia, Wexford

WINNER: Coatek

RUNNER-UP: Harte Outdoor Lighting

County Wexford Business of the Year Award (20-50 Employees)

Sponsor: Scurri

WINNER: The Apex

RUNNER-UP: K&K Windows Ltd

County Wexford Business of the Year Award (50+ Employees)

Sponsor: PwC

WINNER: Kent Stainless

RUNNER-UP: Celtic Linen

County Wexford Employee of the Year Award

Sponsor: Kent Stainless

WINNER: Monica Byrne - Alzheimer Society of Ireland

RUNNER-UP: John Casey - McGrath Quantity Surveyors

County Wexford Excellence in International Trade Award

Sponsor: Rosslare Europort

WINNER: Kersia-Group Medentech

RUNNER-UP: Niall M Byrne Architects Ltd

County Wexford Excellence in Retail Award

Sponsor: Joyces Expert, Wexford

WINNER: School Books Ireland/The Treasury

RUNNER-UP: Ferrybank Motors

County Wexford Excellence in Sustainability Award

Sponsor: Wexford Bus

WINNER: Slaney Farms Produce Ltd

RUNNER-UP: Maldron Hotel Wexford

County Wexford Family Business of the Year Award

Sponsor: Reynaers Aluminium

WINNER: Trudies Kitchen Ltd

RUNNER-UP: Natural Health Store

County Wexford Food and Beverage Producer of the Year Award

Sponsor: Irish Country Meats

WINNER: Killowen Farm

RUNNER-UP: Stafford Irish Spirits

County Wexford Hospitality Provider of the Year Award

Sponsor: Permanent tsb

WINNER: La Côte Restaurant & The Cheeky Cod

RUNNER-UP: Talbot Hotel Wexford

County Wexford Online Business & Digital Marketing Award

Sponsor: AIB BANK

WINNER: Eoin O’Connor

RUNNER-UP: Candy Boutique

County Wexford Operational Excellence Award

Sponsor: Waters Technologies

WINNER: McGrath Quantity Surveyors

RUNNER-UP: Kersia-Group Medentech

County Wexford Outstanding Contribution to the Community Award

Sponsor: People News

WINNER: Wexford Arts Centre

RUNNER-UP: Altura Credit Union Ltd

County Wexford Service Provider of the Year Award

Sponsor: Azets Ireland

WINNER: Secret Valley Wildlife Park

RUNNER-UP: Guardian Fire & Safety

County Wexford Start-Up Business of the Year Award

Sponsor: Local Enterprise Office Wexford

WINNER: Machinelab Ltd

RUNNER-UP: MK Aesthetics

County Wexford Tourism Provider of the Year Award

Sponsor: Zurich

WINNER: Talbot Hotel Wexford

RUNNER-UP: Hook Lighthouse (Hook Heritage CLG)

County Wexford Training Provider of the Year Award

Sponsor: County Wexford Chamber Skillnet

WINNER: Gainfort Academy

RUNNER-UP: Sensible Safety Ltd

County Wexford Ambassador of the Year Award

Sponsor: Monart Destination Spa

WINNER: Paddy Berry

County Wexford Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsor: Clayton Whites Hotel

WINNER: The Nolan Group

County Wexford Overall Business of the Year

Sponsor: Wexford County Council

WINNER: Killowen Farm