County Wexford Chamber Business Awards finalists are revealed

Comedian Neil Delamere will be host for the 2023 County Wexford Chamber Business Awards on May 5.

With over 220 businesses across County Wexford battling it out in this year’s County Wexford Chamber Business Awards, over 100 businesses from across County Wexford have been shortlisted for this year’s awards.

The excitement is certainly building to find out who will walk away with this year’s awards. The shortlist announced will now go forward to the final interview stages which will take place on Thursday, March 23.

Judges will score each application on multiple criteria and winners will be selected across 19 categories. The winner of the Overall County Wexford Business of the Year Award will be chosen from the winners in each award category.

Now in their second year, the prestigious event which is organised by County Wexford Chamber with Wexford County Council as the headline sponsor, is widely seen as the benchmark for business success in the county.

CEO Emma Dunphy says: “We have received a record number of entries this year and we are delighted to see a broad range of diverse business applicants right across the county for this year’s business awards. I know it has been a real challenge for judges to whittle down so many applications to the shortlist. The very best of luck to everyone, we have incredible businesses across the county and these awards are here to celebrate them all.”

The winners will be announced at the black-tie gala awards ceremony in Clayton Whites Hotel on Friday, May 5. The upcoming business awards will be a marvellous opportunity to gather with local businesses across the county and celebrate the successes of the year. It will certainly be a sold-out event, with over 450 guests expected to attend the stylish awards ceremony dinner. The event will be hosted by comedian Neil Delamere, with music by Divine Invention.

Tickets are already selling fast: to book your tables and to avoid disappointment, please contact jennifer@countywexfordchamber.ie or telephone 053 91 22226.

Full list of nominations:

County Wexford Hospitality Provider of the Year Award, sponsored by Permanent TSB:

10 West Bistro & Cocktail Lounge

Partridges Bistro

The Cracked Teapot

Table Forty One

Clayton Whites Hotel

Mary Barrys Seafood Bar & Restaurant

La Cote Restaurant & The Cheeky Cod

Talbot Hotel Wexford

County Wexford Excellence in Retail Award, sponsored by Joyces Expert Wexford

The Clothesline Boutique

Hickeys Pharmacy

School Books Ireland / The Treasury

Liz Collins Boutique Ltd

Sully & Juno

Ferrybank Motors

County Wexford Business of the Year (20-50 Employees), sponsored by Scurri

K&K Windows Ltd

The Apex

Mann Engineering Ltd

County Wexford Employees of the Year Award, sponsored by Kent Stainless

Mann Engineering Ltd

Advance Cleaners Ltd

Azure Health & Beauty

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland

Hidden Hearing Ltd

McGrath Quantity Suveyors

County Wexford Business of the Year Award (1-20 Employees), sponsored by Danone Nutricia Wexford

AMV Systems Ltd

Kingfisher Fresh Ltd

Ferrybank Motors

Harte Outdoor Lighting

Niall M Byrne Architects

Whizzy Internet

Coatek

County Wexford Family Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Reynaers Aluminium

K&K Windows Ltd

Trudies Kitchen Ltd

Harte Outdoor Lighting

Natural Health Store

Gainfort Hair & Beauty Supplies Ltd

Ferrybank Motors

Mann Engineering Ltd

Killowen Farm

County Wexford Training Provider of the Year, sponsored by County Wexford Chamber Skillnet

Ignite Training & Consultancy

Gainfort Hair & Beauty

Gorey Institute of Beauty

Sensible Safety Ltd

Maldron Hotel Wexford

County Wexford Business of the Year (50+ Employees) Award, sponsored by PwC

Mary Barry's Seafood Bar & Resaurant

AirconMech

Celtic Linen

Killowen Farm

Kent Stainless

County Wexford Operational Excellence Award, sponsored by Waters Technologies

Pure Oil Ltd

The Ultrasound Suite Ltd

Kersia-Group Medentech

McGrath Quantity Surveyors

County Wexford Service Provider of the Year Award, sponsored by Azets Ireland

Profitsflow

Secret Valley Wildlife Park

McGrath Quantity Surveyors

Denise's Beauty & Skin Clinic

Guardian Fire & Safety

Whizzy Internet

County Wexford Food & Beverage Producer of the Year Award, sponsored by Irish County Meats

Mór Taste

Trudie's Kitchen Ltd

Stafford Irish Spirits

Ministry of Flavours

Bouquets & Buttercream

Killowen Farm

County Wexford Excellence in International Trade Award, sponsored by Rosslare Europort

Kent Stainless

Niall M Byrne Architects Ltd

Pure Oil Ltd

All Ireland Foods

Kersia-Group Medenech

County Wexford Online Business & Digital Market, sponsored by AIB Bank

The Ultrasound Suite Ltd

Eoin O'Connor

Candy Boutique

Kent Stainless

Natural Health Store

County Wexford Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by Wexford Bus

Slaney Farms Produce Ltd

Steam Esco Ltd

Profitsflow

Maldron Hotel Wexford

Wexford Arts Centre

Pure Oil Ltd

County Wexford Tourism Provider of the Year Award, sponsored by Zurich

Talbot Hotel Wexford

The Stables Fitness & Wellbeing

International Outdoor Activity Centre – IOAC

Hook Lighthouse (Hook Heritage CLG)

Kia Ora Mini Farm

Wexford Arts Centre

County Wexford Outstanding Contribution to the Community Award, sponsored by Wexford People

Colour Her Way

Wexford Arts Centre

Altura Credit Union Ltd

BASEGYM

Clayton Whites Hotel

County Wexford Start-Up Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Local Enterprise Office

Little Learning Steps

Earth Food

MK Aesthetics

Machinelab Ltd

Pitcrew Barbecue

Wipe Your Paws Dog Grooming

Mor Taste