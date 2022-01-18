Company expands with €69 for private PCR tests in New Ross

GoSafe48, the Irish specialists with a full range of COVID screening testing services, have announced that they have begun expansion with their new company, GoSafe Local, providing private rapid PCR testing in New Ross, beginning immediately.

This is a major development for the company, who run three private testing centres in Dublin and are also responsible for the HSE centres in Wexford, Louth and Kildare, set up earlier this month, with the capacity to test up to a thousand people a day.

The new private service from GoSafe Local will provide rapid PCR with results available by 10 a.m. the following morning. The tests cost €69 per test.

GoSafe48 CEO Maggie Malone, said: “We are happy to announce that private PCR testing, fully approved by the EU and needed for International travel to many countries, is now available in Wexford. It will mean that people who currently have to travel to Dublin the day before flights will be now able to get tested locally.”

Alongside these new centres, GoSafe48 will continue to operate their Dublin bases, where rapid easily accessed low-cost COVID screening with results in four to eight hours are available.

GoSafe48 has bases on the north and south side of Dublin as well as the city centre.

The full address for the new centre is GoSafe48 - Kennedy Park, Knockavilla, New Ross, Co Wexford, Y34 X095.

It emerged last week that 5,102 people tested in the first eleven days of 2022.

Up to Tuesday, January 11, a total of 130,503 people were tested in the the Model County since March 23, 2020.

99,086 people were tested in 2021.