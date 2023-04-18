Business expert gives talk to 50 Wexford delegates

Christine Doyle, Psychotherapist, Joe Rowe from The Solutions Group and Claire Cullen from FRS Solutions Group at the LEO Breakfast meeting in County Hall.

Local Enterprise Office Wexford recently held a business breakfast with one of the South-East’s most prominent business speakers, Blaise Brosnan.

More than 50 business delegates from all types and sizes of businesses from across the county attended the event and were treated to a gorgeous breakfast buffet featuring local Wexford produce at Wexford County Council in Carricklawn.

After networking and breakfasting to their hearts content delegates were treated to a morning of unique and insightful business advice.

Using a mixture of examples, case studies and business insights, peppered with Blaise’s uniquely humorous Kerry intuition, which had the room laughing more than once. Blaise addressed the small changes that businesses can make that can have a significant impact on their bottom line and their thriving and survival in the current economic climate.

As part of the mornings event, five Local Enterprise Office clients who implemented much of what Blaise had talked about and done exceptionally well in the last year, launched a series of short videos about their businesses.

These businesses are The Tasty Parlour, Bodibro, MachineLab, Coatek and FeRi.

These exceptional businesses have worked with LEO Wexford to grow their businesses and implement best business practices in the last year – from LEAN to Green, to Digistart, and all kinds of training and mentoring available from the Local Enterprise Office.

In turn, these five clients are now going to teach, train and inspire a whole range of other businesses by telling their business growth stories with their videos which can be seen at www.localenterprise.ie/wexford.