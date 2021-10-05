Brittany Ferries report 32% jump in freight figures from Rosslare to Bilbao

THE huge increase in freight traffic from Rosslare Europort to continental Europe shows no signs of slowing, with Brittany Ferries reporting a 32 per cent increase in their freight figures from Rosslare to Bilbao compared with this time last year.

The company revealed that they are now carrying more than 1,000 freight units per month on the route connecting Wexford to Spain and noted that, in total, 7,874 units were carried in the first eight months of this year – a rise of 3,246 units on 2020 figures.

The company say that they’ve consistently carried in excess of 1,000 trucks and trailers per month to Bilbao, and that the number of companies using the service has increased by 70 per cent. Furthermore, the latest data reveals changes in the way many haulage companies are moving goods across the continent. Mirroring wider trends across the industry, the number of unaccompanied loads on the route have increased by 46 per cent in just a year.

“Brittany Ferries has a long history of testing the marketplace with new routes, new ships and new ideas,” said Simon Wagstaff, freight director Brittany Ferries. “It wasn’t the quickest start for Ireland Spain, but we stuck with it because we could see the way the world was turning.”

“Firstly, we knew we had to facilitate what became known as the Brexit by-pass, which meant presenting alternatives to the UK land-bridge for hauliers in Ireland and on the Iberian Peninsula. Secondly, the arrival of Covid coincided with a move towards unaccompanied loads. As a company, we were ideally set up to serve this growing trend in the industry.”

The Rosslare Bilbao service operates twice week in each direction, with sailings from Rosslare on Wednesdays and Fridays, and from Bilbao on Thursdays and Sunday.