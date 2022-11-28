Boost for Rosslare as Stena Line announce new 1,300 capacity cruise ferry for Cherbourg Route

The Stena Vision will operate between Rosslare and Cherbourg from June of 2023.

STENA Line have announced that they are to add a new cruise ferry with capacity for 1,300 passengers to their Rosslare to Cherbourg route from June of next year.

The addition of the Stena Vision will provide a significant increase in capacity alongside the existing Stena Horizon on the same route.

The new vessel will have 485 passenger cabins, with much more space on board to relax as well as a wide choice of bars and restaurants and even an on board Nordic Spa. The route aims to promote even greater tourism links between Ireland and France and Stena Line are anticipating a busy summer.

“Ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer in 2023, we will be doubling our sailing frequency and tripling our passenger capacity for tourists on our Rosslare – Cherbourg service as well significantly increasing freight capacity,” Paul Grant, Irish Sea Trade Director at Stena Line said. “We’ve seen increased demand for more services and bigger vessels and are pleased to announce that from next June we will have 12 sailings weekly on the shortest and most frequent direct service between Ireland and France. We are delighted to offer more options and choice for our customers with this significant addition to our Irish Sea fleet.

Mr Grant confirmed that the Stena Vision will arrive in addition to the existing freight-only vessel, and pointed out that the Swedish company will be the only ferry operator offering departures and arrivals in both directions on the Rosslare-Cherbourg route for six days ever week.

Arriving from the Baltic Sea, Stena Vision can take 1,300 passengers, 120 freight units (trucks or trailers) or 440 cars or a combination of both. Among the 485 passenger cabins on board are one deluxe suite, 10 deluxe cabins, 42 superior cabins and 42 pet cabins.

Among the facilities boasted on board are Taste Restaurant, Met Bar and Grill, Riva Bar, Sun Deck Bar, Coffee House, Nordic Spa (including massage, sauna and jacuzzi), Shop, Game Zone, Happy World, Casino area, fully fitted Truckers’ Lounge.

The route will be operational from June of next year. For more details see stenaline.com.