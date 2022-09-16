‘Baker’s dozen’ as 13 products from Stafford’s Bakery Wexford named finalists in Blas na hEireann awards

Stafford’s Bakery is in the spotlight with 13 of their products being named finalists in the 2022 Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards.

This is the largest number of products that the Gorey-based bakery has ever had in the running. According to Fionn Ennis of the Stafford’s Quality Control Department. their success is down to the talent and dedication of the Stafford’s team.

"We are absolutely delighted we got into the final once again," he said. “It’s absolutely incredible. This would be the fifth year now in a row that we have products as finalists. It is all down to the talented bakers and confectioners, the continued hard work of the staff here and the new product development team.”

The products that have been named as finalists are: Stafford's Traditional White Sliced Pan; Stafford's Bakery Traditional Brack; Stafford's Bakery Hot Cross Buns; High Fibre Multi-Seed Bread; Stafford's Bakery Chia & Wholegrain Bread; Stafford's Bakery Fresh Fruit Pavlova; Stafford's Bakery Black Forest Gateau; Stafford's Bakery Belgian Chocolate Ganache; Stafford's Bakery Zesty Lemon Layer Cake; Stafford's Bakery Christmas Pudding; Supervalu and Centra Quinoa and Chia Cob; Supervalu and Centra Multiseed Bread and Supervalu and Centra Ancient Grains Bread.

“This year will mark the first time the High Fibre and Chia breads have gotten through to a dietary specific category, so that is a huge step forward for those products. It is the first time we have entered into that category,” explained Fionn. “Our Zesty Lemon Layer Cake is also a new product for us this year.”

The results of the awards will be announced at the end of September.