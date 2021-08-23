320,000 cigarettes seized at Rosslare Europort

The 320,000 cigarettes that were seized at Rosslare Europort on Saturday.

Revenue officers seized 320,000 cigarettes from a van at Rosslare Europort over the weekend.

As a result of routine profiling, officers at Rosslare Europort seized the cigarettes when they stopped and searched a German registered van that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France. The illegal cigarettes branded ‘Marlboro’ have a retail value of almost €230,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €179,000.

Two Polish nationals were questioned and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.