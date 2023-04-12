€15,500 in GPS units stolen from tractors in south Wexford

TWO GPS units worth €10,000 and €5,500 were stolen from tractors in Clonmines and Shielbaggan earlier this month.

The theft occurred at a farm in the Clonmines, Wellingtonbridge, area at some time between 10 p.m. on April 6 and 8 a.m. on April 7.

The theft at a farm in Shielbaggan occurred between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on April 7.

Sgt Richie Daly said similar thefts have occurred of the highly expensive GPS units in Limerick from John Deere tractors.

The units are separate to the vehicles and are worth into the tens of thousands.

Anyone with information about the thefts or who saw anybody acting suspiciously in either area can contact New Ross gardaí on 051 426030.