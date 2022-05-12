The Keith Barry mind hack: “I had a mad dream about Bono, where he was swimming in the ocean with a Smurf on his back”

Keith Barry hacks into people’s brains for a living but during my one-hour conversation with this world-renowned mentalist and magician I got a peek inside his own subconscious mind, and bizarrely Bono was lurking there!

After enquiring what was going on in the U2 frontman’s brain when he hacked it a few years ago, Keith gets a sudden flashback.

“Bloody hell, you’ve just reminded me, I’m not making this up, that I had a mad dream about Bono last night, where he was swimming in the ocean with a Smurf on his back, being chased by a load of dolphins,” he says with a laugh. “But to get back to your question, Bono is a gent and I love seeing him interact with people and have always had a lot of fun with him and magic.”

During his four-decade career – he learned his first magic trick at just five and hit the stage at 14 – Keith has worked with some of the most famous people in the world, not just Bono, but Morgan Freeman and Ellen Degeneres to name but a few.

But it is back in the room with his many Irish fans where he has the most fun, and his new show ‘Reconnected’ is currently touring the country.

“The online shows during the pandemic were great, but there’s nothing like being there with the audience; it’s in my DNA to be on stage and is a massive part of what I do,” explains the Waterford-born entertainer.

“The television show is on at the moment, and I’m still doing virtual events, but nothing compares to being in a room with people and getting that energy from them, and giving it to them, which is a whole different vibe.”

Keith says the shows are completely different to anything done before and every demonstration, every trick or illusion, is all brand new.

"I take the theme ‘Reconnected’ through the whole show, where I’m going to do something I’ve never done before and teach half the audience how to hack into the other half of the audience’s brains,” he says.

“Immediately, people start freaking out because their partner, mother, brother or sister can hack their brain, reconnecting right from the outset. Then I have a demonstration based around ‘Blind Date’ but I call it ‘Mind Date’, where I get all the single people in the audience to stand up and connect two people in the audience and create a spontaneous date night”.

The show also extends to the ‘afterlife’ as Keith is attempting to connect people to deceased loved ones but is always clear to point out it is fake.

“I use a variety of techniques to make it look like I’m contacting the other side, and people will feel that it is very real, but nothing could be further from the truth,” he points out. “And I can tell you that we have one of the most emotionally charged endings to a show too, which leaves everyone so overwhelmed by a feel-good factor, that it will stay with you for days afterwards.”

Keith says after the last two years, people need to escape and enjoy wonderment more than ever.

“No two shows are the same, as the people are my props, but for the first time ever, I’m also using a stage prop, an assistant, but an Artificial Intelligence assistant called ROXI (Reconnected Omnipresent Extraterrestrial Intelligence),” says Keith. “ROXI will interact with me throughout the whole show, and also with the audience, which will be a lot of fun”.

Magicians have always been fiercely protective of their illusions, but Keith seems to delight in sharing some of the secrets behind his craft.

“It’s important to maintain some wonder, but I also think people love a peep behind the curtain to see how it’s done, and they can see the brain-hacking part of what I do is real” he adds. “And if people learn the techniques, they can use it after the show, say hacking into a car salesman’s mind to get a cheaper deal!”

With a background in Chemistry of all things – he used to invent women’s make-up - Keith has become a student of all things psychological over the years.

“For decades, I’ve been a student of human behaviour and a lot of people might not know I’ve been an executive mind coach for over 15 years and may have only heard about it when (rugby International) Keith Earls spoke about the work I did with him.

“I have hundreds of brain hacks to teach people how to achieve anything in life – many of which are in my book “Brain Hacks: Everyday Mind Magic for Creating the Life You Want' - with ways to reduce your anxiety and increase your positivity to lead a better life.”

Lockdown life for Keith over the pandemic was hard, but says he adapted quickly.

“I found myself a bit lost if I’m honest and a bit down – I don’t suffer from depression or anxiety – but I definitely felt down for a number of weeks,” he says candidly. “But then I used the techniques I teach other people on myself, and I created a virtual studio at home and began performing virtually.”

Being furloughed did allow him to spend even more time with his family – wife Mairead and their two children, Breanna (13) and Braden (9) - but the youngsters weren’t that keen on learning tricks of their dad’s trade!

“It’s gas, they were born into it, and have no interest, as they just think Dad is weird, but probably still like the madness of it all,” he says cheekily. “They get experiences other kids wouldn’t get, but that said, I’ve bought them every magic set under the sun and taught them tricks, but Braden is more interested in rugby, GAA and hurling!”

Although a born performer, Keith’s interest in magic wasn’t shared with his own school mates as a child.

“I went to a really tough school in Waterford and was bullied quite a bit so felt if I did magic there, that would be another reason for the bullies to go after me, so did it all outside,” he says. “But even at 15, I was doing magic in a restaurant in Waterford called The Wine Fault every Friday night, and that’s where I learned my trade, before moving on to the boats from Rosslare to Cherbourg.”

The response from Mammy and Daddy Barry when told young Keith wanted to be a full-time magician was a typical parental one!

“They said magic is a great hobby, but not a proper job, so you’re going to college!” he laughs. “They were right, and people find it hard to believe I have a science degree – in fact I got the top BSc result in Ireland when I graduated in 1998 from UCG, and I got a £50 cheque to prove it – and was signed up to do a PhD but took a major diversion to magic!”

Keith is aware of non-believers in what he does, but says they are sometimes the best part of his shows.

“I love sceptics and openly invite them to the shows because they’re easy targets for me!” he laughs. “They think very linearly, all thinking the same way “you can’t get me, it’s all trickery’ and there’s nothing more enjoyable to the audience than seeing a hardcore sceptic being hypnotized or hacked.”

“The thing about touring in Ireland is there are only about 30 venues in the country that can stage the show, so that’s not enough for me and I always have to keep other projects going,” he explains. “So, I got back into the corporate arena lately, which I love, and later this year, I hope to run my first motivational seminar in September or October, and I am working on a new mentalism show, where everyone will get a mystery box where magic will happen in your hands. I think it will blow people’s minds!”

With more television projects in the pipeline here and abroad, it’s safe to say Keith Barry BSc won’t be making women’s blusher again anytime soon...

The full list of venues and tickets for Keith Barry’s Reconnected tour in May and June can be found on www.keithbarry.com.