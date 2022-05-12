| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Keith Barry mind hack: “I had a mad dream about Bono, where he was swimming in the ocean with a Smurf on his back”

Keith Barry is back on the road with aptly named new show, &lsquo;Reconnected&rsquo; . Expand

Close

Keith Barry is back on the road with aptly named new show, &lsquo;Reconnected&rsquo; .

Keith Barry is back on the road with aptly named new show, ‘Reconnected’ .

Keith Barry is back on the road with aptly named new show, ‘Reconnected’ .

Alison Comyn

Keith Barry hacks into people’s brains for a living but during my one-hour conversation with this world-renowned mentalist and magician I got a peek inside his own subconscious mind, and bizarrely Bono was lurking there!

After enquiring what was going on in the U2 frontman’s brain when he hacked it a few years ago, Keith gets a sudden flashback.

Privacy