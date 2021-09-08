Two swimmers rescued from sea in Rosses Point

The RNLI lifeboat and crew based at Rosses Point rescued the two swimmers.

Sligo Bay RNLI rescued two swimmers yesterday evening (Tuesday 7 September) after they got caught in a strong rip current in Rosses Point.

The RNLI was requested to launch its inshore lifeboat by the

Irish Coast Guard at 5.41pm following a report that two swimmers had got

into difficulty at Deadman’s Point.

Weather conditions at the time were described as good with light winds, good visibility but with a very strong incoming tide.

The lifeboat launched under Helm Daryl Ewing and with David Bradley, Ross Palmer and Owen McLoughlin onboard and made its way to the scene.

On arrival, the lifeboat crew observed that both swimmers were wearing tow floats which had helped to keep them afloat until the lifeboat reached

them. The lifeboat crew checked that they were safe and well before

taking them onboard and bringing them back to the lifeboat station where

they were made comfortable.

Speaking following the call out, Sligo Bay RNLI Helm Daryl Ewing said:

“Thankfully both swimmers were safe but they were shocked at how quickly they were taken out by the rip current. Rip currents can be difficult to spot, but are sometimes identified by a channel of churning, choppy

water on the sea’s surface. Even the most experienced beachgoers and

swimmers can be caught out by rips so never be afraid to ask for advice

and read any local signage.

“If you do get caught in a rip, don’t try to swim against it or you will

get exhausted. If you can stand, wade and don’t swim. If you can, swim

parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore.

Always raise your hand and shout for help. If you see someone who you

think might be in trouble, don't delay, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the

Coast Guard.”