Tourism boost for County Sligo as new Yeats Trail is officially opened

Fourteen scenic walking trails in county Sligo have become part of a new Yeats Trail officially opened this morning.

The fourteen sites are all associated with poet W B Yeats who was inspired by their beauty to write many of his poems.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys officially opened the Yeats Trail.

The Yeats Trail takes in 14 sites throughout the county which have an association to the works of William Butler Yeats. The new trail complements the Wild Atlantic Way and is said to help attract visitors to the region.

The project received an investment of €500,000 through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, with a further €170,000 provided by Sligo County Council to complete the project.

While in the county the Minister visited three of the trail’s sites – Knocknarea, Benbulben and Hazelwood – to open the unique artistic installations and interpretive signage designed for each individual site.

The Yeats Trail is a touring route which provides the visitor with a sense of the diversity of Sligo, its culture, heritage and landscape. From Neolithic monuments to national forests, golden beaches to stunning mountain views, each stop enables the visitor to immerse themselves in the landscape that fired the imagination of Ireland's national poet. It offers the visitor an opportunity to follow this relationship through the places he loved and wrote about, in this unique experience.

A total of almost €1m was invested to create the Yeats Trail and to develop, extend and upgrade car parking facilities and other amenities through the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) and the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) in 2019-2020. In excess of €500,000 was invested in the development of the Yeats Trail at scenic locations in Counties Sligo and Leitrim through RRDF.

Upgrade and redevelopment works to value of €434,000 were also carried out under ORIS funding, including the first phase of trail development works at the Lady Anne walk on Lough Gill. At Knocknarea and Gortarowey, new car parking facilities were installed and improvements were made to existing facilities for walkers.

Speaking at the official opening of the Yeats Trail today, Minister Humphreys said:

“The county of Sligo left a lasting mark on Yeats. The influence that the people and places of Sligo had on the poet are evident in his writing and led to some of the poet’s best known works.

“Even though Yeats was born in Dublin, it is Sligo that is known as the ‘Yeats County’. Yeats spent some of his happiest days in Sligo, absorbing the beauty and folklore of the county.

“The Yeats Trail has been developed to link and interpret the most important sites in Sligo where visitors can learn more about the county’s history and its influence on the writing of WB Yeats.

“It is wonderful that visitors to Sligo can now walk in the poet’s footsteps and visit the places that inspired his most famous works.”

While in Sligo, Minister Humphreys also opened projects at Knocknarea, Gortarowey and in Hazelwood House, which were funded under the Department’s Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Speaking at the official opening of the Lady Ann Walk at Hazelwood House, the Minister said:

“Walks like this, are places where we can come together as family and friends to enjoy the beautiful outdoors and where better to do this than in the stunning beauty of County Sligo.

“I really believe that by investing in our outdoor amenities – our rivers, our lakes, our walkways and cycleways – we can provide a real economic and social boost to rural Ireland.

“I want to commend the work of Sligo County Council and all other stakeholders who have worked closely together to deliver this project. Your collaboration, dedication, and drive is truly admirable.”